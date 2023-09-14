The First Cream-Filled Donut Was Made In The Parker House Hotel Of...

National Cream-Filled Donut Day is held annually on September 14th to recognize one of our favorite foods. Whether you enjoy vanilla, chocolate or many of the other varieties, cream-filled donuts offer many ways to satisfy your sweet tooth.

1600s – Dutch colonists of New Amsterdam bring over the early form of the donut called “olykoeks” or “oily cakes.”

In 1809 Washington Irving mentioned donuts for the first time in his book ‘History Of New York.’

1847 – Elizabeth Gregory puts hazelnuts or walnuts in the center of the dough she bakes and calls them donuts.

1800s – Creams are used inside of pastries and desserts, starting a trend that extends into other culinary areas.

In 1920, the first automatic doughnut machine was invented by Adolph Levitt who had a bakery in New York City, in the 20’s.

2000s – Cream-filled donuts are going strong as donut shops sell them alongside traditional ring-shaped donuts.

in 2003, the Boston Kreme became the official doughnut of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Senate and House of Representatives.

We can thank the Dutch for the recipe. It is believed that Dutch pilgrims brought their traditional “oily cakes” (olykoeks) to America.

The oldest recipe was in a historic 17th-century Dutch cookbook called, De Verstandige Kock. Translated, that means “The Sensible Cook.”

In the U.S. alone, more than 10 billion donuts are made every year.

Between their 27 locations, LaMar’s Donuts produces 344,700 donuts per week, which is 17.9 million donuts per year.

Per capita, Canada has more donut shops than any other country.

Doughnuts vs. Donuts? “Doughnut” is actually proper, but “donut” is acceptable. If you look in older dictionaries, you’ll only find “doughnut.” However, the Merriam-Webster dictionary now lists “donut” as a variant of “doughnut.”

The first cream-filled donut was made in the Parker House Hotel of Boston in 1856.

In some cultures, eating jelly doughnuts can bring you good luck. In Germany, people eat jelly doughnuts for good luck on New Year’s Eve.

Some folks make a game of it and fill a few of the doughnuts with mustard instead of jelly. If a person bites into a mustard-filled doughnut, it’s predicted that they will suffer a year of bad luck.

The average, glazed doughnut has about 12 grams of sugar.

Jelly-filled donuts are one of the most popular flavors of donuts

The Boston cream doughnut filled with chocolate frosting and vanilla cream is the most popular cream-filled donut on National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day.

Krispy Kreme has 25 flavors of donuts ranging from the classics to chocolate cake and crullers.

Washington Irving’s gothic story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” has one of the earliest literary mentions of donuts.

How many calories are in a cream-filled donut? Depending on the size and specific ingredients of the cream-filled donut can contain between 230-450 calories.

The largest donut company in the world, Dunkin’ offers stores in more than 30 countries. Try a Chocolate Cream, Bavarian Cream, Vanilla Cream or Boston Cream donuts. Tim Hortons. Originating in Canada, this chain has stores in 13 countries around the globe including Saudi Arabia, Mexico, China and the UK. Try out the Boston Cream donut or other seasonal favorites from this delicious donut maker.

Originating in Canada, this chain has stores in 13 countries around the globe including Saudi Arabia, Mexico, China and the UK. Try out the Boston Cream donut or other seasonal favorites from this delicious donut maker. Krispy Kreme. This donut chain has been around since 1937. And although they are famous for their plain glazed donuts, they certainly don’t shy away from filling them with cream too! Try a Chocolate Creme Filled Donut, Vanilla Creme Filled Donut or a Dulce de Leche for some delightful caramel flavors.

