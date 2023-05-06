The Dos and Don’ts of Dealing with Insurance Companies After a Car Accident in North Carolina

Car accidents can be devastating, leaving you with injuries, property damage, and a lot of stress. In such situations, you need to file an insurance claim with your provider to receive financial compensation for the damages that occurred.

But dealing with an insurance adjuster can be a tricky business, as they have the power to determine the outcome of your claim. To help you navigate this process and ensure that you receive a fair outcome, we have compiled some invaluable tips that will help you protect your rights and get the compensation you deserve.

Educate Yourself on What Insurance Adjusters Do

Insurance adjusters play a crucial part in the claims process of a car accident. They conduct investigations to determine the extent of damage and liability, as well as assess the severity of injuries sustained by those involved.

However, it is important to note that adjusters work for the insurance company and not for the policyholder. Their primary goal is to minimize the financial payout of the company by identifying any possible loopholes in the insurance policy or finding evidence to support the company’s position.

Know Your Rights Under Your Policy

In the aftermath of a car accident, it is important to have a clear understanding of your auto insurance policy. Relying solely on the adjuster to inform you of what your insurance covers may not be sufficient. To avoid confusion and unexpected expenses, take the time to read and review your policy thoroughly.

Be aware of your rights, such as the right to select your own repair shop, the right to high-quality original equipment manufacturer parts, and the right to a rental car allowance. Familiarizing yourself with these details can save you a lot of stress and money down the road. Don’t forget to ask questions and seek clarification from your insurance company if you’re unclear about anything in your policy.

Reach Out to a Skilled Lawyer

With the above information, this means that if you are filing a claim, you should be cautious when communicating with an adjuster and avoid sharing too much information that could be used against you. It is advisable to contact a Whitley Law car accident lawyer for legal advice to ensure that your rights are protected, and you receive the compensation you deserve.

With years of experience and legal expertise, your attorney can accurately assess the value of your claim, gather vital evidence, and negotiate with the insurance company on your behalf to help ensure you receive the maximum compensation you deserve.

Don’t Speak Too Freely With the Insurance Adjuster

Now that you know insurance adjusters play a crucial role in the claims settlement process, you also know their main responsibility is to investigate and evaluate insurance claims to ensure that the settlements are fair and reasonable. However, it is important to note that insurance adjusters work for the insurance company, not the policyholder.

As a policyholder, you must be cautious when dealing with the adjuster assigned to your claim. Anything you say can be used against you, and even innocent statements could be twisted against you to lower the amount of your payout.

Avoid Signing Anything You Are Unsure Of

When an insurance adjuster asks you to sign a medical release after filing a claim, it is important to be cautious. By signing this document, you effectively grant the insurance company access to your medical history. This information could be used against you in the claims process, jeopardizing your compensation.

For example, the adjuster could use your past medical records to argue that your injuries were not actually caused by the car accident but were instead preexisting conditions. This could result in reduced compensation or even a denied claim.

Therefore, consulting with a lawyer before signing any medical release forms is generally recommended. An experienced attorney can help you navigate the claims process and ensure your rights and interests are protected.

Document All You Have Lost After a Car Accident

One of the most important steps in maximizing your compensation for a car accident is to document all expenses and damages. This includes keeping track of medical bills, lost wages, and the cost of repairing or replacing your vehicle.

Additionally, it is important to document any pain and suffering you experience due to the accident. Keep track of all receipts, invoices, and medical reports related to your accident, keep records of your counseling sessions (if needed), keep a journal, etc. Taking photos of any damages to your vehicle and injuries sustained is also a good idea.

By staying organized and documenting everything, you will have a stronger case to present to the insurance company and a better chance of receiving compensation for your losses.

Ready To Confidently Take On the Insurance Adjusters?

If you have been involved in a car accident, it is crucial that you do not make the mistake of assuming the insurance company will treat you fairly. Insurance adjusters are trained to use tactics to reduce the compensation paid to accident victims or push them into losing their personal injury cases.

To protect your rights and get the compensation you deserve, it is important to seek the help of a knowledgeable attorney who specializes in car accident cases. An experienced attorney can help you navigate the insurance claims process and negotiate with insurance adjusters on your behalf.