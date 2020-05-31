The Different Types of Truck Bed Liner: Which Should You Buy?

Pickup trucks and other tough vehicles go through a lot of wear and tear. If you have a vehicle like this, you also know that the bed of the truck can be susceptible to damage, especially if you regularly use it for hauling or loading heavy objects and other materials.

Your pickup truck probably sees plenty of work moving things such as furniture, junk, construction equipment, feed, and other heavy and bulky items around. This is the prime reason why experts recommend making use of a truck bed liner so you can protect your truck’s metal body against dents and scratches. But if you’re looking around for truck bed liners, there are different kinds out there. So which one should you choose?

The four main types

There are four main types of truck bed liners, including a spray-on liner, a drop-in liner, a bed rug and a bed mat. The sort of truck bed liner you purchase will often depend on the kind of materials you usually haul or move around, and it will also depend on the kind of job you expect from your truck. Your budget is another consideration.

The spray-on truck bed liner

The spray-on truck bed liner is another popular kind of liner; this particular truck bed liner is a great buy and worth the investment because you can choose from different colors. Tradesmen who work with pool chemicals often go for this liner because the chemicals won’t get underneath the liner as it will with a drop-in liner. Spray-on truck bed liners are also more permanent than other liners. There’s a bit of preparation when you spray on the liner, but once you spray it on, the result is beautiful and attractive.

The drop-in truck bed liner

Most of the trucks available today may come with a drop-in liner during the sale, and they’re usually made from plastic and molded so they can fit comfortably and securely inside the bed of the truck. The liner is fastened with bolts, too. These liners can protect the truck’s bed from wood, debris, and bricks, making them ideal for construction use. On average, a drop-in liner can cost between $170 and $180.

The bed rug

The bed rug is made from materials like polypropylene, which is then covered with polyester fibers. You can lay the rug flat on the truck bed’s bottom, or you can have it stretched up to the sides of the truck and up to the tailgate. A bed rug won’t scratch the truck’s finish, and you don’t need to drill anything. If you often take your dogs for a spin with you, they would love the bed rug because it’s more comfortable to stand up or sit on than other liners. You can have bed rugs power-washed to remove dirt, wood chips, and other materials.

The bed mat

It’s the most affordable material of all, and it’s made from rubber (usually recycled tires). You can simply roll out the liner on the truck bed and roll it back up when you no longer need it, and it’s useful for preventing objects from sliding around and protecting the metal of the truck at the same time.

As you can see, the four main types of bed liners are pretty diverse and designed for the main work in hand. Installing the most optimum solution, in the beginning, will save you time and money and protect your truck in the long term.