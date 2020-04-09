The Different Types of Online Gaming Options

If you’re bored of binge-watching Netflix and need something a bit more interactive, why not check out these online gaming options. There is a wealth of online entertainment to choose from these days, from well-known computer games to gambling, sports, and other more obscure forms of gaming.

MMO: Massively Multiplayer Online

MMO’s are one of the most common forms of online gaming and comprise of games like World of Warcraft and Eve Online. They commonly involve massive virtual gaming environments inhabited by millions of players from around the world. Many MMO players use the games to live out a “second life” online and can often develop one character for years or even decades.

Puzzle Games

If you’re not into living a virtual ‘second life’ but rather want something to test your brain, there are tons of puzzle games online. These games are convenient as they can be played on any device and usually don’t take up lots of time. Angry Birds and Candy Crush are simple examples of mobile puzzle games but there are some far more tricky and challenging ones.

Online Gambling

If you’re into cards or casino games you’ll have no trouble finding something to suit your needs online. Some games are just for fun while others can be played for real money. In New Zealand and Australia, playing online pokies, or ‘slots’, is a particularly popular past time.

First Person Shooters (FPS)

First-person shooters a fast-paced, exciting form of online gaming and can often involve multiple players. Games like Call of Duty and Counter-Strike are popular first-person shooters. The games are usually quicker and less involved than MMOs but promise a burst of instant fun.

Simulators

Before MMOs took over the Internet in the early 2000s, simulation games were all the rage. Games like The Sims and SimCity made the genre famous but nowadays you can play simulations of almost anything. Aircraft pilots, train conductors, race car drivers – you can even be a goat if you like!

Sports Games

Fifa is not the only online sports game available. In fact, pretty much any sporting game you can think of has been turned into a computer game. Basketball, baseball, football, skiing, even diving! Of course, the best sports games are those in which you can compete against friends. Sports management games have also grown in popularity over the past few years.

Educational Games

While not very popular amongst console gamers, there are actually some decent educational games out there. These are commonly used by teachers to keep students entertained but can be just as fun at home.

Brush up on your maths skills or learn about geography, physics, and even interesting events in American history.