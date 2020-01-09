The Difference Between Assisted Living And A Nursing Home

As you get older, taking the steps to leave your beloved home is never easy. There are many different reasons why people decide to make this transition, and it can be challenging to determine what you need.

The major difference between assisted living communities and nursing homes is that they provide different levels of care and services. Many places offer various facilities, and by going to CaringAdvisor, you can search for your perfect type.

Here is what you need to know to decide between these two services:

Assisted Living

People that choose to move to assisted living homes are still mostly able to take care of themselves and don’t need constant supervision. They move there to get some help with cooking, cleaning, and other household activities, along with help in personal care. You will have a list of options from which you can select. The prices are highly variable, depending on what you decide.

The residents of these senior living communities are given homes or apartments that have private facilities like bathrooms and kitchen, along with private bedrooms. They also have extensive common spaces and areas to roam around. You can continue to live with your significant other. These places even furnish rides to and from where you need to go. You are allowed to keep a car on site. They also arrange group trips to different destinations.

Nursing Home

Nursing homes offer a higher level of medical care to adults with pressing needs. People there often need help with almost everything, from getting in and out of bed to using the restroom. You might need this option if you are not able to get around and move like you used to, and you need people to help and be there 24/7.

They have private or shared rooms, some common areas, and most have no accessible grounds outside. They have professional nursing staff available at all times of the day and night. Families often move their loved ones to a nursing home when they feel like they aren’t able to take care of them properly. These places don’t have the kind of independence an assisted living facility does.

Payment Options

People who need to be in nursing homes can benefit from the government’s Medicare program. However, the nursing facility should have proper licenses. Original Medicare will cover only 100 days, while Medicare Advantage offers more coverage. You can even pay out of pocket if you desire available upgrades.

Medicare does not cover assisted living communities. You will have to pay out of pocket. However, there are still some options. Veteran’s benefits can help, and long-term insurance is another way to go. The National Council on Aging has a website where you can check all the benefits that you are entitled to.

Specialized Care

If you know someone who is in need of more extensive medical care, then you will have to look into other facilities. Some nursing homes offer rehabilitative services, but there are separate centers with professionals who are more trained.

Memory care centers for dementia or Alzheimer’s patients are very common. Their entire staff is fully equipped to deal with any problems that might arise, and they provide a safe place where residents are neither a threat to themselves or others.