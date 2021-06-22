The Color “Shocking Pink” Was Introduced In 1931

Each year on June 23rd, National Pink Day colors the world in vibrant shades of pink and explores everything it represents.

First used as a color name in the late 17th century, pink is a pale red color which got its name from a flower of same name.

According to surveys in both the United States and Europe with results indicating that the color pink combined with white or pale blue is most commonly associated with femininity, sensitivity, tenderness, childhood, and the romantic.

Pink, when combined with violet or black, is associated with eroticism and seduction.

Dating back to the 14th century, “to pink” (the verb) means “to decorate with a perforated or punched pattern.”

To see pink elephants – When someone "sees pink elephants" they are hallucinating due to too much drink.

When one is exceptionally pleased, they are “tickled pink.” The Rococo Period (1720-1777) was the golden age for the color pink. Pastel colors became very fashionable in all the courts of Europe during this time. Madame de Pompadour (1721-1764), the mistress of King Louis XV of France, was known for wearing the color pink, often combined with light blue. At one point, Ms. Pompadour had a particular tint of pink explicitly made for her.

Pink ribbons or decorations were worn by young boys in 19th century England. The men in England wore red uniforms, and since boys were considered small men, boys wore pink.

Pink became much bolder, brighter, and more assertive in the 20th century and in 1931, the color “Shocking Pink” was introduced.

As one of the most common colors of flowers, pink serves to attract the insects and birds that are necessary for pollination.

Since 1893 the London Financial Times newspaper has used a distinctive salmon pink color for its newsprint, originally because pink dyed paper was less expensive than bleached white paper. Today the color is used to distinguish the newspaper from competitors on a press kiosk or newsstand.

