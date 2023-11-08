The Cappuccino Machine Was First Patented In 1901

National Cappuccino Day on November 8th whips up a frothy, hot cup of cappuccino. It’s a perfect drink on a frosty morning, meeting with friends, or just to enjoy a creamy cuppa.

Traditionally prepared with espresso, hot milk, and steamed milk foam, a cappuccino is an Italian coffee drink.

1683 – The earliest versions of cappuccino were recorded during the Battle of Vienna.

1700s – Cappuccino comes from the coffee beverage “Kapuziner” which appeared for the first time in the Viennese coffee houses in the 1700s . It was made as coffee with cream and sugar or coffee with cream, spices and sugar. This version used whipped cream.

1901 – The Cappuccino machine was first patented by a man named Luigi Bezzera

1930s – ​​this drink was first documented in Italy as a coffee topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with cinnamon or chocolate.

1945 – Achille Gaggia invented the modern espresso machine which further popularized the cappuccino.

1948 – The first use of the word cappuccino in English is recorded in a work about San Francisco.

1950s – ​​The first small cups appeared alongside milk-steaming espresso machines.

Mid 1990s – Cappuccino was made more widely available to North Americans as upscale coffee houses sprang up.

Late 1990′s to Early 2000′s – Cappuccinos became popular in the United States concurrent with the boom in the American coffee industry.

The word cappuccino comes from the Capuchin friars and is the diminutive form of cappuccio in Italian, meaning hood or something that covers the head. This popular coffee beverage got its name not from the hood on their habits but from the color of the hooded robes that the friars wore.

Espresso is the basic element of a cappuccino and is the first thing you need to add to the cup not the milk.

In Italy, cappuccino is traditionally consumed at breakfast before 11 a.m.

The start of the 21st Century – A modified short-cut version of the cappuccino started being served at fast-food chains.

A skilled barista may create artistic shapes while pouring milk on top of the espresso coffee.

The foam on a cappuccino insulates it, keeping that cuppa hot for longer periods.

In Italy, the average barista is 48 years old.

The perfect snack to eat while drinking cappuccino in Italy is a fresh-baked croissant.

Cappuccino normally should be half liquid and half foam! To make it taste “stronger” you can add something above the foam. The most common elements are ginger, cinnamon or cocoa powder.

​​Lattes have the same amount of espresso as a cappuccino, but more milk, requiring them to be served in a larger cup. Add a flavored syrup to change it up!

