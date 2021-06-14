“The Bougie Wagon is Back,” Is What Steve Says About The Audi A6 Allroad

Hey, look what’s back! It’s the Audi A6 Allroad. So for those who’ve got some money and like to go glamping at the lake house, a luxury, quasi off-road wagon like this will not only make an affluent impression on the out-of-town neighbors, it’s a practically standard operating procedure.

Every summer when I venture into the bougie coastal towns of New England I’m reminded of what a Mercedes exec told me many years ago; their most affluent customers buy the E Wagon. It’s a sign of old money and you always see one parked underneath the port-cochere of some magnificent beach home. But Audi hasn’t been quite as committed to the wagon in the U.S. market with the A6 Avant Quattro discontinued after the 2011 model year and it’s been 15 years since the Allroad name graced an A6 wagon – both of which I tested, back when stickshifts, superchargers, and V8s were still on the menu. But the new E-Class All-Terrain Wagon now has some fresher competition in the A6 Allroad.

It’s a stately wagon, here in upcharge Vesuvius Gray and far more attractive than the blah-looking, facelifted E-Class. If the Benz says old money then the Audi says I’ve got next. But the money you will still need plenty of and if there’s one thing I’ve learned about the rich it’s that they want what few others have. So even though a Q7 Prestige costs almost the same, they’ll gladly overpay for the A6 Allroad because of its exclusivity. So welcome back A6 wagon and enjoy your time at the shore.