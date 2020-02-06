We’re on to the second month of the year after what felt like a seemingly endless January. We know a lot has happened in the past month (unfortunately we can’t get a restart of 2020), but today, we want to help uplift your spirits so you can step foot onto a great start (because this is the closest thing to a restart that we can get!).

Moving on to the gaming world, 2020 is a promising time for all gamers out there because this is the year where our much-awaited consoles and video games are set to release. For one, we have the Xbox Series X and PlayStation V scheduled to come out later this year. But while we’re waiting for that, here are the upcoming video games that we’re all excited to try! Check out our top picks for the best upcoming games of 2020.

Dying Light 2

Release Date: Spring 2020 Platform: PS4 | Xbox One | PC

If you’re a thrill-seeker and you’ve enjoyed Techland’s unique take on a zombie-themed survival game with its parkour concept, then you’re in for an exciting and action-packed adventure when you play the role of Aidan Caldwell, an infected survivor who wields his agility, deftness, and expertise on parkour and combat skills to outsmart and outwit opponents, and outmaneuver the undead.

In this sequel, Techland aims to deliver a solid plotline set in a larger and more interactive setting. This means they have extended the game map so you can have more places to explore, more characters to meet, and more game time!

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Release Date: 2020 Platform: PS4 | Xbox One | PC

Rainbow Six Quarantine takes on a slightly different turn from other Tom Clancy’s franchise with player-versus-environment gameplay. Set in a futuristic environment, the story begins when an alien parasite starts to plague the world. The Rainbow Operators are bequeathed with the mission to annihilate alien mutants and eradicate the threat of alien invasion by dropping off into quarantine zones. Though it doesn’t completely deviate much from its signature tactical shooter gameplay, Rainbow Six Quarantine is all about collaborative gaming experience as it gives a chance for users to team up and fight off AI enemies together.

So far, Rainbow Six has been a crowd’s favorite so we’re optimistic about this one. We just hope this new franchise will be able to live up to our expectations.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Release Date: March 3, 2020 Platform: PS4

One of the most-loved narratives ever in the gaming world is finally launching its remake after several years of waiting. Final Fantasy fans can finally get their hands on this new action RPG-type remake of their favorite classic video game. According to Tech Radar, one of the distinct improvements of this remake is the modified combat system and easier control features where other characters are now directly playable even during a heated battle against enemies.

Moreover, it seems like the storyline we’ve all come to love remains to be intact along with the return of greatly loved characters like Cloud, Barret, Tifa, and Aerith so we’re excited!

Minecraft Dungeons

Release Date: Spring 2020 Platform: PS4 | Xbox One | Switch | PC

Minecraft Dungeons is going to be a dungeon crawler game devoid of any construction capabilities where players get to explore dungeons and labyrinths filled with monsters, mobs, traps, puzzles, and hidden riches. Similar to the original one, it’s still going to have a multiplayer feature where you can enjoy playing the game with your best pals.

You’re going to have absolute fun playing this game if you liked Diablo and Lego because this one is like a cross between the two.

Cyberpunk 2077

Release Date: April 16, 2020 Platform: PS4 | Xbox One | PC

We have very high hopes for CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 for a number of reasons. First, the game developer behind it is also the team that gave us The Witcher 3. Second, ever since its trailer stole the show at the E3 in 2018, it left us wanting. And lastly, you just cannot not love Keanu Reeves! And besides, from what we’ve seen from the trailers, we’re already in love with the highly-detailed graphics, the backstory, and the futuristic setting!

That’s it! So far, this is what we have for now, but if you want more inside scoops on the latest news, updates, data, tips, and reviews on games, PC builds, and gaming devices, just head on to GamingScan.com.