The Best Things That You Can Do in Florida

Florida is known for a number of different factors such as its theme parks and sand filled beaches. Whilst these are excellent options if you are in Florida and are looking for something to do, what’s available stretches out a lot further than that as well. Florida is so jammed packed with different activities that there truly is something out there for everyone to take part in. If you are a local and feel a bit bored or you are going to be visiting at some point soon, then you’re in the right place as this article is going to talk in more detail about all of the different activities that you can do in Florida that will keep you entertained for hours and hours.

Magic Kingdom Park

Let’s start with an easy one. Florida is probably most famous for the array of different theme parks that are available and one of the most awe-inspiring and magical has to be Magic Kingdom Park (previously known as Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom). The fact of the matter is that if you are going to Florida, then no trip is ever fully complete without stopping off here. It’s home to large range of different attractions and rides like Space Mountain, The Jungle Cruise and the Haunted Mansion. There is so much excitement around the whole park and so much that you can do that you would be silly not to head off to Magic Kingdom Park for at least one day.

Visit a Casino

Gambling in casinos has been legal in Florida in some form or another since the 1930’s. One of the most popular in the sunshine state are the Seminole casinos. These contain every kind of gambling game you could ask for such as blackjack, roulette and slot machines. There are also a number of cardrooms for anyone who would be interested in playing poker.

St. Augustine Ghost Tours

Here’s something completely different. St. Augustine is one of the oldest cities in the nation and as such, there is a rich (and spooky) history attached – it is deemed to be one of the most haunted places in Florida. This means that when you head over to this area, you are swamped with an array of ghost tours that you can go on. You will jump on board a trolly with a group of other people and be taken past some of the most haunted areas in one of the most haunted towns in America. This includes the likes of the Lighthouse and the Schoolhouse which both have interesting stories attached to them. Warning: this one isn’t for the faint of heart.

Everglades Airboat Tour

Have you ever wanted to see an alligator? Well, you’ll be happy to know that Florida is filled with them. The Everglades in Florida is an incredibly unique environment where you are going to be able to see a large amount of different wildlife, such as panthers, snakes and yes, alligators.

One of the best ways that you can explore this area is by jumping on an airboat and being taken around by an expert on the area. This is a really unique opportunity as there aren’t many places in the USA where you are able to take a tour on an airboat, so why not take advantage of it? These boats travel extremely fast and they glide across the water in a way that it’s extremely fun to be a part of – it is well worth giving it a go.

Heading to Florida? The theme parks are excellent but there is a lot more to do than just the theme parks alone. Above we have laid out some of the most exciting activities available in Florida that you should consider taking advantage of.