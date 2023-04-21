The Best Spots In South Florida For Nights Out And Nights In

Last year, Florida had a record 137.6 million visitors, according to CBS News. It’s no wonder, seeing as Florida is seen as a hub of nightlife, entertainment, and some downright otherworldly happenings if Internet memes are any indication.

South Florida can be considered the veritable epicenter of this phenomenon, and that’s readily apparent with the vibrance of its nightlife. Whether you’re looking to hit the town or relax in a luxurious hotel, South Florida has something for everyone. In this article, we’ll explore some of the best places to go for a night out and the top hotels to stay in for a night in.

South Florida’s Hottest Nightlife Destinations Right Now

If you’re seeking an unforgettable night out in Florida, Tampa and South Beach are two of the hottest destinations to explore. In Tampa, you’ll find a lively nightlife scene with countless options for bars, clubs, and live music venues. Don’t miss The RITZ Ybor, a former theater-turned-nightclub, or Club Prana, a multi-level hotspot with multiple dance floors and bars.

South Beach is renowned for its glamorous nightlife, with high-end bars and world-famous clubs scattered throughout the area. Make sure to visit LIV at the Fontainebleau Hotel, where you can enjoy a high-energy atmosphere and celebrity sightings.

The Clevelander is another must-see South Beach destination, complete with a rooftop bar and live music performances to enhance your night out. With so much to choose from, you’re guaranteed an unforgettable experience in either of these South Florida hotspots.

The Most Relaxing South Florida Hotels for a Night In

If you’re looking for a night in, there are plenty of hotels in South Florida that offer luxurious accommodations and amenities. The great thing about these full-featured hotels is that they can give you a taste of South Florida nightlife in comfort. For example, the Ray Miami offers a rooftop pool and lounge where you can enjoy drinks and a lively atmosphere with friends. Similarly, the SLS Harbour Beach Residences boasts a signature restaurant by renowned chef Katsuya Uechi, perfect for a romantic night out.

Even if you’re not hitting up the casino scene in person, you can still enjoy the thrill of gambling online from the comfort of your hotel room. Most of the hotels in South Florida have excellent Wi-Fi, and one of them is the Mondrian South Beach, which is set to reopen in 2023 after a multi-million dollar renovation. This hotel will feature updated dining concepts and a new pool deck, making it the perfect spot to unwind after a long day. And if you’re looking for a luxurious guest room with a view, both the Hyatt Regency Miami and the Gale South Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, have got you covered.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a more tranquil atmosphere, the Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in Little Torch Key is a secluded oasis accessible only by boat or seaplane. This adults-only resort features luxurious bungalows, a pristine private beach, and a world-class spa. The Hotel Zamora in St. Pete Beach is another quiet and charming boutique hotel with Mediterranean-inspired décor and a rooftop bar offering panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico. No matter what your idea of a perfect night out entails, these hotels offer their own brand of nightlife that’s sure to please.

Getting the Most Out of Your South Florida Getaway

To tie nights out and staycations together, consider booking a hotel that offers both. The InterContinental Downtown Miami, set to reopen in 2023 after a $40 million renovation, includes updated guest rooms, meeting spaces, and dining concepts. It will also feature a new rooftop pool and bar. The Ben West Palm, Autograph Collection, offers 208 guest rooms and suites, a rooftop pool, and a signature restaurant and bar in the heart of West Palm Beach. It also features a state-of-the-art fitness center and meeting spaces. These hotels provide the perfect combination of a night out on the town and a comfortable place to rest your head at the end of the night.

From hotels like these, you can simply mark out the best places nearby that offer whatever the hotel lacks. For example, if you’re looking for a beach day, head over to Miami Beach or Fort Lauderdale Beach. If you want to explore the local art scene, visit the Pérez Art Museum Miami or the Norton Museum of Art.

For a taste of Miami’s famous nightlife, check out the bars and clubs in Wynwood or South Beach. Whatever your interests, there’s no shortage of activities to enjoy during your South Florida getaway, and these hotels provide the perfect home base to make the most of your trip.

Whether you’re looking for a wild night out or a cozy night in, be sure to check out some of the top destinations we’ve highlighted. With a plethora of options for both, you’ll never run out of things to do. From the hottest clubs and bars to the most luxurious hotels, South Florida has it all.