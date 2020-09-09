The Best Slot Machines And The Most Successful Casino Software Developers

Lovers of online gambling closely follow the latest in the field of gambling. Special attention is paid to slot machines, as this is one of the simplest and most profitable types of entertainment. It is recommended to play the new items in the demo version first, and after gaining some experience, you can proceed to bet with real money. Most often, players turn their attention to the topic of a slot machine, but it is worth looking at the developer of software for virtual casinos.

Let’s take a look at four well-known providers that develop slot machines

Novomatic

Games from this Austrian provider can be found in almost every virtual casino. Slots differ in a little template functionality, but at the same time, each of them is unique in its theme. The control panel is very similar in almost all slot machines, so you can master one slot in order to successfully play in other developments. The slot machines usually have nine pay lines, free spins in the form of 15 free spins of the reels, and there is a risk game. Famous slots – Book of Ra, Lucky Lady`s Charm, Columbus.

Amatic

Another Austrian developer, whose slots are distinguished by a bright design and an exciting storyline. The main thematic area of ​​the provider is the so-called “fruit” slots, each of which has its own unique feature. For example, one of these features is the doubling round, in which only part of the winning amount can be wagered.

NetEnt

Swedish developer NetEnt often pleases players with new slots. A distinctive feature of slot machines is three-dimensional graphics, which allows you to get tremendous pleasure from the gameplay. The interface of slot machines is simple and straightforward, and the storylines are often taken from cartoons, TV series, and blockbusters.

Microgaming

The developer has been creating unusual and interesting slots for over 20 years. Cooperation with Microgaming is one of the hallmarks of the honesty of a virtual casino. The assortment of the provider Microgaming has hundreds of slots, they differ in terms of topics and functionality. The functional features of slot machines are of interest. For example, in a number of slots, there are no prize lines in the usual sense, instead of them 243 or 1024 fixed sequences participate in the game.

The best slots

Slot machines are popular among players, which are dedicated to the legendary treasures of Ancient Egypt, fruits, precious gems, money, etc.

Book of Dead – a slot dedicated to the theme of Ancient Egypt, somewhat reminiscent of the Book of Ra slot. On the reels, you can see the images of the sarcophagus of the pharaoh, the Egyptian gods, the head of the treasure hunt expedition, card symbols of the highest denomination. A special feature of the slot is free spins with a special symbol expanding to the entire reel.

– a slot dedicated to the events of the Wild West era. Bikini Party – the slot will appeal to fans of beautiful girls who are depicted on the reels of the slot in a bikini.

To start playing slots, you do not need to deposit money into your gaming account – it is quite enough to register in one of the virtual casinos, which provides the player with a no deposit bonus. With a successful combination of circumstances and a correctly chosen strategy of the game, it will even be possible to withdraw money from the casino without any investment.