The Best Online Pokie Machines to Win in Australia

Australian online casinos provide pokies (slots) in abundance, most of them featuring hundreds or thousands of them. Out of the many provided games, some stand out with the best payouts awarded through symbol combinations and bonus features.

All the games still maintain the element of luck to activate these winnings, but some have better payout metrics than others.

The list of ideal pokie machines is endless, and those included on this list are great options to start the exploration journey. Here are the ideal sets to consider when chasing slot wins.

Primal Hunt

Primal Hunt Slot by Betsoft leads players into a saber-toothed lion’s den, where it waits for its next prey. Going head-to-head with the extinct beast requires stakes between 0.20 and 22 credits placed on eighty bet lines. The five-reel pokie features payouts up to 4,420x in the lion’s cave.

The combination payouts are not too special and only go up to 60 credits for five lion icons on a win line. The pokie spices up things with a wild multiplier that lands on the three middle reels and applies a multiplier of 2x or 3x on any combo wins it helps to trigger.

If more than one of these icons are used in one combo, they are multiplied together before being applied to the payout. The set also features scatters that pay up to 96x the total wager and twenty free spins.

Gold Digger

Gold Digger is the perfect name for this iSoftBet slot, even if you consider the double meaning. Visually, the pokie tells the tale of an old toothless prospector blowing up gold mines to try his luck.

On the other side, the math model featuring a 96% RTP rate and medium variance is brutal but rewarding, just like a femme fatale would be looking to reel one in. The set is playable with stakes from 0.20 to 20 credits on mobile and PC platforms. The crafty old lad has some TNT on the ready to blow up the 5×3 grid to reveal some neat tricks he has up his sleeve, including;

Symbol upgrades – pushing down the TNT detonator turns random icons into characters of higher value.

Random wilds – the chap throws dynamite onto the play table that turns three to five icons wild.

Gold Nuggets – the pickaxe transforms some regular symbols into gold nuggets to activate the Gold Link Respins bonus.

Gonzo’s Quest Megaways

NetEnt’s Gonzo’s Quest slot machine was a smash hit when released in 2013, making its Megaways remake a no-brainer. The follow-up title by Red Tiger Gaming preserves the treasure hunt storyline with Gonzo as the main character leading players through jungles in hopes of finding El Dorado. The visuals adopt a cleaner look to abide by modern standards, and the play table is recreated to accommodate six reels and 117,649 win ways.

The game pays with the rolling reels feature that eliminates winning combinations and leaves room for others to be formed. The wilds get upgraded to unbreakable icons that do not exit the screen during the rolls. Also, they can help trigger free falls when there are two scatters in view.

Crazy Mix

Crazy Mix is a TrueLab Games pokie machine that captures the spirit of Australian wildlife and surfers on five reels and fifteen pay lines. Kangaroos, koalas, turtles, berries, and lizards decorate the dark brown grid in the middle of a baobab field. The game’s accepted stakes run between 0.15 and 210 credits, and they can activate any of these features:

Wilds – Aneka and Chuck denote the wilds.

Boomerang Respins – Chuck can throw his boomerang onto the reels to collect fruits for the cocktail, resulting in respins with a progressive multiplier.

Cocktail Free Spins – a four-fruit cocktail containing respins that play with the multiplier of the triggering round and can be retriggered using jackfruit symbols.

Fruits – each fruit has a unique feature. For instance, the jackfruit awards free spins, and the finger lime adds 1+ to the current multiplier.

Juicy Joker Mega Moolah

Juicy Joker Mega Moolah is a refreshing break from the complex releases that dominate the market. The clean simplicity of the fruit theme is nothing earth-shaking, with icons like cherries, watermelons, royal cards, and diamonds. The pokie machine adds a new flavor for punters to choose from in the ever-expanding Mega Moolah series.

The Mini, Minor, Major, and Mega jackpots are all available for triggering in a bonus round that activates for three jackpot symbols. This progressive pot is networked with others in the series. The slot adds Respin Wilds and Juicy Wilds to its list of regular payouts.

Roo Riches

Roo Riches is an iSoftBet pokie that invites gamblers to go on an outback adventure in the company of Roo and his wild companions. The Australian experience is offered on five reels with a view of an arid landscape. Ten bet lines activate combination payouts for 0.10 to 10 credits per spin.

Roo is the most valuable icon paying up to 2,000 credits, followed by the croc with 1,000 credits. The rock hill is the scatter, awarding as many as 15 free spins for landing on any five tiles. During the freebies, the regular icons are replaced by cash symbols that reveal random credit wins. In the end, these amounts are added together and added to the balance. Cash Chip Spin, Lightning Bet, and Lightning Respins pay using a similar concept.

Sword of Khans

Thunderkick embraces the ‘Book of’ slot style with the Sword of Khans pokie machine, but it still chooses a somewhat original theme based on traditional Asian warfare. The set plays on five reels and ten pay lines that activate with stakes between 0.10 and 100 credits.

The featured 95.36% RTP is standard but a bit lower than expected from the developer. The slot game’s main attraction is the free spins, where more than one character can be selected to have expanding features. The characters can also have multipliers of up to 3x applied to their wins. These features drive up the standard potential of 5,000x the bet to 10,000x.