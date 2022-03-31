In countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, it is easy to find horse racing tracks. The United States is home to the highest concentration of horse racing tracks in the entire world, with more than 75 located across the country.

Gulfstream Park

Gulfstream Park is to the north of Miami. It is about 25 minutes by car from downtown. It is recommended to visit this park between December and April because during those months it will be full of activities due to the racing season. If you have not yet visited a racetrack, you can plan a visit during these months and live a different experience.

But what if you visit the park outside those months? You will enjoy it too! This park is open every day of the year. So, if you don’t make it to a horse race, you can do many other activities. This park is large enough to host live concerts, for example. Check the upcoming events and get ready!

This is one of the best racetracks in the State of Florida and the first in the United States to offer horse racing on all types of tracks: traditional dirt and turf courses, as well as an all-weather synthetic option, called Tapeta. In 2021, the races were on this new track. But what is special about it? It can withstand the extreme heat and heavy rains typical of Florida.

Tampa Bay Downs

Tampa Bay Downs is another of the best horse racing tracks in Florida. It is located in Westchase, Hillsborough County. This park has gone through different names since its inauguration: Tampa Downs, Sunshine Park, and Florida Downs and Turf Club.

It is recommended to visit this park between November and May to witness some of the horse races that take place here. It hosts one of the best horse racing events in Florida: the Tampa Bay Derby. This is one of the most important horse races to qualify for the Kentucky Derby Championship held annually in Louisville, Kentucky the first Saturday in May.

Hialeah Park Race Track?

Although horse races are no longer part of this park, it is still one of the most recognized racetracks in the State of Florida. Hialeah Park is 10 minutes from Miami International Airport, and it is easy to access from all major Miami highways.

Its last races were in 2001. But, why mention it? Hialeah Park or Hialeah Park Race Track was the first racetrack in the country to feature races, on turf tracks and where, for the first time, a woman competed as a jockey in a professional race in the United States. Yes, a few years ago, only men participated in horse racing.

In addition, it is one of the oldest parks in South Florida. But that is not all! It is also one of the most beautiful racetracks in the world!

So, now you may be wondering why is it so beautiful, or how is it different from the other tracks? Well, in this park you can find flora and fauna native to southern Florida. In other words, here you can find a lot of American nature. As one example, it has a lake with large flocks of bright pink flamingos. For this reason, the Audubon Society designated the park as a Sanctuary for the American Flamingo.

