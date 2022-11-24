The best bargain Friday will be Sun and Clouds for Florida

Friday features a dry and partly cloudy start for the predawn bargain hunters searching for holiday sales. Then the day will see a mix of sun and clouds. Look for a passing afternoon shower in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring good sun and a few clouds at times. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature some sun but more clouds to end the long weekend. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will see a bit of sun and plenty of clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

It’s quiet in the tropics.