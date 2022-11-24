Home Weather The best bargain Friday will be Sun and Clouds for Florida

The best bargain Friday will be Sun and Clouds for Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features a dry and partly cloudy start for the predawn bargain hunters searching for holiday sales.  Then the day will see a mix of sun and clouds.  Look for a passing afternoon shower in spots.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will bring good sun and a few clouds at times.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will feature some sun but more clouds to end the long weekend.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will see a bit of sun and plenty of clouds.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

It’s quiet in the tropics.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

