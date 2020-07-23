The Average American Eats 48 Pints Of Ice Cream A Year

National Vanilla Ice Cream Day on July 23rd tips its hat at the second most popular flavor in America. Take a bow, vanilla. I scream, you scream, we all scream for…VANILLA ICE CREAM!! Of course, the day is part of National Ice Cream Month and not too far behind National Ice Cream Day.

Many may be familiar with Thomas Jefferson’s vanilla ice cream recipe. The third president of the United States may have discovered vanilla flavor while visiting France. While he wouldn’t have been the first to savor the delicious taste of vanilla ice cream, Jefferson enjoyed jotting down recipes. The same applied to ice cream.

He also produced a handwritten copy of a vanilla ice cream recipe in the 1780s. Only ten copies remain. In fact, the Library of Congress houses one copy that has a cookie recipe on the flip side. Today, the ice cream parlor at Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota serves the same recipe so that anyone can have a taste.

Vanilla is the only edible fruit of the orchid family, the largest family of flowering plants in the world.

The Olmeca people on the Gulf Coast of Mexico were perhaps the first to use vanilla as a flavoring in beverages.

The Totonaca people of the Gulf Coast of Mexico were probably the first people to domesticate vanilla.

Charles the First of England paid his chef £500 a year to keep his ice cream recipe a secret

Americans are the No.1 consumers of ice cream in the world, where an average person eats 48 pints of ice cream a year.

Ben & Jerry’s employees get to take 3 pints of ice cream home with them every day.

New Zealanders love ice cream, averaging 22 litres of ice cream per person each year. Their favorites are vanilla and “hokey pokey,” which is vanilla with toffee chunks.

The US is second, with an average of 5.5 gallons per person per year. That’s 44 pints!

Vanilla is the #1 most popular ice cream flavor in most ice cream-loving countries, of Germany, Italy, the United States, New Zealand, China, and Brazil.

pecans are the most popular nut chunk in the US, and strawberries are the most popular fruit chunk in ice cream.

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan declared July to be National Ice Cream Month

The first ice cream truck vendor in the United States was Harry Burt, who started his business in 1920.

In 1843, Nancy Johnson received the first American patent for a hand-held ice cream maker.

The popular phrase, “I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream” comes from a song written by Howard Johnson, Billy Moll and Robert King in 1927

American President George Washington apparently loved ice cream so much that in the summer of 1790 alone he spent $200 on ice cream, around $5000 dollars by today’s standards.

In the 1920s, newly arrived immigrants to Ellis Island were fed ice cream sandwiches in their first meal—in order to introduce them to the finer things of American culture

The most popular flavor is vanilla, then chocolate

Chocolate ice cream was invented before vanilla

Vanilla was rare and exotic in the late 1700’s

