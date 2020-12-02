The Affects Your Bedding Can Have on Your Health

We spend seven to eight hours each day sleeping. When you sleep, your body relaxes and recuperates after putting in a hard day’s work. This is why you must get a good night’s sleep. It turns out that using quality natural bedding can help you sleep better. It’s also true that the wrong bedding can negatively affect your well-being.

Read on and get to know how your bedding is affecting your health.

1. The Wrong Pillow Will Cause a Stiff and Painful Neck

Pillows that are too hard are uncomfortable and can cause neck or spinal pain. Some of these pillows can also twist or hyperextend your neck.

On the other hand, a pillow that is too soft may offer inadequate support for your neck. The result is painful shoulders, arms, and back as these parts of your body absorb the pressure from your neck.

Your dirty pillow could also be harboring spores and dust mites. These can trigger asthma and allergies leading to a runny nose, coughing, itchy eyes, and nasal congestion.

If you’re looking to replace your pillow, go for comfortable organic pillows. Pillows made of natural fibers such as cotton have moisture-wicking properties ensuring you enjoy comfort through night sweats. Organic wool pillows are also resistant to mildew, dust mites, and molds keeping allergies at bay.

Besides, natural fiber pillows do not have added dyes and chemicals that are often harmful to your health. If you’re using pillows made from synthetic materials, you’ll need to clean and replace them regularly.

2. Body Pains and Aches from a Low-Quality Mattress

A low-quality mattress will negatively affect your health. The short-term effects of sleeping on such a mattress include headaches and increased tiredness due to inadequate sleep.

A bad or old mattress can also affect your health in the following ways:

Allergies – A mattress that is more than ten years old is a good breeding ground for dust mites. These will cause allergies, breathing issues, skin problems, and eczema.

Back pain – Back pain can be caused by sleeping on a worn-out mattress. Such a mattress doesn’t provide adequate support to your spine leading to recurring back pain. Mattress-related ache often presents itself immediately when you wake up and is also accompanied by restless sleep as your body adjusts positions due to the pain.

Bed bugs –Bedbugs can easily thrive in old mattresses. These bugs will bite and cause anemia and poor sleep. If you notice just one bedbug in your mattress, it’s time to throw it away.

Stress – Inadequate sleep due to a poor quality mattress will increase your stress levels. You’ll wake up tired and moody. Lack of enough sleep will also lower your immunity, making it easier for you to get stressed. If you want to lower your stress levels, try getting a new mattress.

3. Synthetic Bed Sheets Are Making Your Sleep Uncomfortable

Synthetic bed sheets trap heat and toxins during sleep leading to uncomfortable sleep. Bed sheets made from natural materials such as cotton have moisture-wicking properties, which provide you with the coolness you need during sleep.

If you don’t wash your bed sheets often, be prepared to deal with skin problems such as eczema as dirty bedsheets rub on your skin during sleep. Bacteria will also build upon the fibers of dirty sheets causing annoying pimples or making your acne worse.

Sweaty bed sheets are also ideal places for fungi growth causing fungal infections, asthma, and other respiratory illnesses. Dust mites also accumulate in dirty sheets worsening allergies.

Ensure you wash your bed sheets regularly. Synthetic bed sheets should also be replaced every two years. You should also invest in hypoallergenic bed sheets made from natural materials to discourage mites and molds’ breeding.

If you have been suffering from any of the mentioned health issues, maybe it’s time you replaced your beddings.