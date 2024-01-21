The 9 Best Foods and Drinks to Have Before Bed

Medically reviewed by Kathy W. Warwick, R.D., CDE, Nutrition — By Brianna Elliott, RD

Content

For this reason, it’s generally recommended that you get between 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night, though many people have a hard time getting enough. Many strategies help promote good sleep, including making changes to your diet, as some foods and drinks have sleep-promoting properties. It’s also helpful to have your meals at consistent times daily. Here are the 9 best foods and drinks you can have before bed to enhance your quality of sleep. 1. Almonds

Almonds are an excellent source of many nutrients. Eating them regularly may help reduce the chance of diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease. This is attributed to their healthy monounsaturated fats, fiber, and antioxidants. They may also help boost sleep quality. For one, they contain vitamin B and magnesium, which can help promote better sleep. Consuming adequate amounts of magnesium, in particular, may help improve sleep quality if you have insomnia. In addition, along with several other types of nuts, almonds are a source of the hormone melatonin, which regulates your internal clock and signals your body to prepare for sleep. One study examining the effects of feeding rats 400 milligrams (mg) of almond extract found that the rats slept longer and more deeply than they did without consuming almond extract. That said, more extensive human studies are needed to verify these findings.

2. Turkey Turkey is delicious, nutritious, and high in protein, which is important for keeping your muscles strong and regulating your appetite. It also contains other nutrients like riboflavin, phosphorus, and selenium. It also contains the amino acid tryptophan, which increases the production of melatonin and can have a drowsiness effect. The protein in turkey may also contribute to its ability to promote tiredness. There’s evidence that consuming moderate amounts of protein before bed is associated with better sleep quality, including less waking up throughout the night. That said, more research is necessary to confirm turkey’s potential role in improving sleep. 3. Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is a popular herbal tea that may offer a variety of health benefits. It’s well known for its flavones. Flavones are a class of antioxidants that reduce the inflammation that often leads to chronic diseases, such as cancer and heart disease. In addition, chamomile tea has some unique properties that may help improve sleep quality. Specifically, chamomile tea contains apigenin. This antioxidant binds to certain receptors in your brain that may promote sleepiness and reduce insomnia. A 2017 study on older adults found that those who consumed 400 milligrams (mg) of oral capsules of chamomile twice daily for 4 weeks slept better than those who didn’t. That said, more current research on chamomile tea specifically and sleep may be needed.

4. Kiwi Kiwis are a low-calorie and very nutritious fruit, and eating them may benefit your digestive health, reduce inflammation, and lower your cholesterol. These effects are due to the high amounts of fiber and carotenoid antioxidants that they provide. Kiwis may also be one of the best foods to eat before bed. The sleep-promoting effects of kiwis are sometimes attributed to serotonin. Serotonin is a brain chemical that helps regulate your sleep cycle. Eating a diet rich in fruit like kiwis may help promote better sleep. It’s also been suggested that the anti-inflammatory antioxidants in kiwis, such as vitamin C, may be partly responsible for their sleep-promoting effects. However, more scientific evidence is needed to determine the effects that kiwis may have in improving sleep.

5. Tart cherry juice Tart cherry juice provides modest amounts of a few important nutrients, such as magnesium phosphorus, and potassium. Additionally, it’s a rich source of antioxidants. Tart cherry juice is also known to promote sleepiness due to its high amounts of melatonin, and it’s even been studied for its role in relieving insomnia. For these reasons, drinking tart cherry juice before bed may improve your sleep quality. That said, more extensive research is necessary to confirm the role of tart cherry juice in improving sleep and preventing insomnia. 6. Fatty fish

Fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, trout, and mackerel, are incredibly healthy. What makes them unique is their exceptional amounts of vitamin D. For example, a 3-ounce (85-gram) serving of sockeye salmon contains 570 international units (IU) of vitamin D. That’s 71% of your DV. A similar serving of farmed rainbow trout contains 81% of your DV. Additionally, fatty fish are high in healthy omega-3 fatty acids, specifically eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which are known for reducing inflammation. In combination with the vitamin D in fatty fish, Omega-3 fatty acids may help protect against heart disease and boost brain health. 7. Walnuts

Walnuts are a popular type of tree nut abundant in nutrients and a great source of healthy fats, including omega-3 fatty acids and linoleic acid. Walnuts have been studied for their ability to reduce high cholesterol levels, which are a major risk factor for heart disease. What’s more, some researchers claim that eating walnuts improves sleep quality, as they’re one of the best food sources of melatonin. The fatty acid makeup of walnuts may also contribute to better sleep, according to a study on mice. More human studies are needed to support the claims that walnuts improve sleep.

8. Passionflower tea Passionflower tea is another herbal tea that’s been traditionally used to treat several health ailments. It’s a rich source of flavonoid antioxidants, which are known for their role in reducing inflammation. Additionally, passionflower tea has been studied for its potential to reduce the symptoms of anxiety, depression, and other psychiatric disorders. Specifically, the results of a small study suggest that passionflower increases the production of the brain chemical gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). GABA works to inhibit other brain chemicals that induce stress, such as glutamate. The calming properties of passionflower tea may promote sleepiness, so it may be beneficial to drink it before going to bed.

9. White rice White rice is a grain that’s widely consumed as a staple food in many countries. The major difference between white and brown rice is that white rice has had its bran and germ removed. This makes it lower in fiber, nutrients, and antioxidants. Nevertheless, white rice still contains a decent amount of a few vitamins and minerals. White rice is high in carbs. Its carb content and lack of fiber contribute to its high glycemic index (GI). It’s been suggested in older research that eating foods with a high GI, such as white rice, at least 1 hour before bed may help improve sleep quality. That said, this research was based on professional athletes who may need to consume more carbs than the average person. A 2020 review suggests, however, that the evidence that high GI foods can help with sleep is mixed and more study is necessary.

Other foods and drinks that may promote sleep Several other foods and drinks have sleep-promoting properties. For example, they may contain high amounts of nutrients such as tryptophan. However, there’s little research into their specific effects on sleep in some cases. Dairy products: Dairy products, such as a glass of milk, cottage cheese, and plain yogurt, are a known source of tryptophan. Milk has been shown to improve sleep in older adults, especially when paired with light exercise.

Dairy products, such as a glass of milk, cottage cheese, and plain yogurt, are a known of tryptophan. Milk has been shown to improve sleep in older adults, especially when paired with light exercise. Bananas: Bananas are a modest source of magnesium. This may help you get a good night’s sleep.

Bananas are a modest source of magnesium. This may help you get a good night’s sleep. Oatmeal: Similar to rice, oatmeal is high in carbs with a bit more fiber and has been reported to induce drowsiness when consumed before bed. Additionally, oats are a known source of melatonin.

Frequently asked questions What food is best to eat before bed? While eating any of the foods suggested in this article may help improve your sleep quality, there is some debate about whether eating them right before bed is ideal. There’s research suggesting that eating too close to bedtime can interfere with sleep and that eating 4-6 hours before going to bed is better. Is it good to eat an egg before bed? Eggs do contain a lot of protein, and protein has been shown to have a positive influence on sleep. For this reason, having eggs for dinner may have a positive influence on your sleep. What foods fight sleep? Research suggests that eating sugary foods might have a negative influence on sleep. Similarly, you should try to avoid eating spicy or processed foods. Also, it’s a good idea to avoid caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime, as these can disrupt sleep.