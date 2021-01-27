The 10 Best Money And Personal Finance Podcasts In 2021

Between trying to stay informed on the latest happenings in Washington, keeping up with current COVID-19 guidelines, and trying to get through the workday, your personal finances may have taken a backseat. Podcasts are a beautiful thing because you can have them on in the background in almost any situation, bringing multitasking to a new level.

Whether you’re looking to learn about the economy without feeling overwhelmed or want to figure out how a debt payoff calculator can help you achieve a debt-free lifestyle, here are 10 of the best money and personal finance podcasts to tune into in 2021, from the more traditional advice (old standbys) to the modernized tips (outside-the-box thinkers).

The old standbys

Money For the Rest of Us

J. David Stein

Think of Money For the Rest of Us as the Festivus of personal finance podcasts. Host J. David Stein, a former chief investment strategist and money manager, takes difficult concepts around investing and finances and makes them easy to understand.

The Dave Ramsey Show

Ramsey Network

Dave Ramsey, known for his support of the debt snowball method, is one of the biggest names in personal finance. His syndicated radio show, which began in 1992, became available in podcast format in 2020.

Suze Orman’s Women & Money

Suze Orman Media

Arguably the most recognizable name in personal finance, Suze Orman, a financial advisor who rose to fame with CNBC’s The Suze Orman Show, added podcast host to her resume with the launch of Women & Money in 2018. Orman’s look-inside-yourself approach says “you cannot fix a financial problem with money.”

Afford Anything

Paula Pant

Journalist-turned-investor Paula Pant’s Afford Anything podcast is based on a simple philosophy: “You can afford anything, but not everything.” Whether that’s money or less tangible things like time, energy, and focus, Pant breaks down how to make smarter decisions and create lasting habits in line with your values.

ChooseFi

The Unstuck Network

ChooseFi is a biweekly show that provides actionable tips for reaching financial independence, or FI. Hosts Jonathan Mendonsa and Brad Barrett take on topics ranging from crushing debt to building passive income streams to achieve the ultimate FI goal.

The outside-the-box thinkers

Planet Money

NPR

Some might have you think the economy is only measured in how the stock market’s doing, but it’s actually a lot bigger than that. NPR describes Planet Money, which launched to cover the 2008 financial crisis, as a night at the bar with a friend explaining the economy to you. Episodes range from the Christmas tree market to lost billions in Bitcoin, and the hosts make these topics easily digestible without a PhD in economics.

How to Money

IHeartRadio

With a tagline of “Rich living on less money,” How to Money—hosted by best friends Joel and Matt—gets into personal finance in a “jargon-free way.” The BFFs also drink a craft beer every episode, so grab a pint and learn about everything from what to do about student loans to the psychology of money.

Money Girl’s Quick and Dirty Tips for a Richer Life

QuickAndDirtyTips.com

If you want shorter bursts of advice on topics that span personal finance to investing, Money Girl can help you lead a richer life. Episodes generally range from 15 to 20 minutes and can help beginners and veterans alike on their personal finance journeys.

The Stacking Benjamins Show

StackingBenjamins.com / Westwood One

In the near-decade since its launch, The Stacking Benjamins Show has made countless “best of” lists. Hosts Joe Saul-Sehy and Josh Bannerman—aka the Other Guy or OG—use the science of play to keep the show light and make learning about finance more interesting and fun.

Brown Ambition

Mandi Woodruff and Tiffany Aliche

Mandi Woodruff, LendingTree’s senior content director, and Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche, an award-winning personal finance educator and author of The One-Week Budget, host the weekly show focused on building wealth on your own terms while balancing everything else life throws at you.