Home Automobiles Test Driving The Audi Q5, Says Steve, You’ll Understand Why It’s Their...

Test Driving The Audi Q5, Says Steve, You’ll Understand Why It’s Their Best Seller

By
TestDriveNow.com
-

  The Q5 provides the sporty performance and fun-to-drive experience you expect from an Audi while also providing exceptional ride comfort.

Audi’s vehicle lineup is vast with a dizzying array of choices that even I find difficult keeping up with. So have you ever considered why it is that the Q5 has separated itself from the pack to become the brand’s best-seller? Well, if you drive one it’s pretty easy to understand.

Audi recognizes it has a very good thing going on with the Q5 so now in addition to the standard and high-performance SQ5 models the brand with four rings has introduced Sportback and plug-in hybrid variants.  But the Q I’m spending time with is the Q5 45 TFSI Quattro.  Translation?  It’s the basic all-wheel-drive Q5 with the 2.0-liter turbo which comes in 3 flavors: Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige with prices ranging from near $45,000 to about $58,000.  And this here is the Goldilocks model: the Premium Plus in upcharge Manhattan Gray metallic paint, with optional 20” wheels, Navigation package, and Bang & Olufsen sound system for an as-tested MSRP of $53,040.  It’s imported from Mexico but the drive most certainly speaks German.

For TestDriveNow car critic Steve Hammes’ complete video review & test drive of the Audi Q5 go HERE

By TestDriveNow Car Critic Steve Hammes for SouthFloridaReporter.comNov. 21, 2021

Additional Auto Reviews by TestDriveNow

Republished with permission

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here