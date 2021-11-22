Test Driving The Audi Q5, Says Steve, You’ll Understand Why It’s Their Best Seller

The Q5 provides the sporty performance and fun-to-drive experience you expect from an Audi while also providing exceptional ride comfort.

Audi’s vehicle lineup is vast with a dizzying array of choices that even I find difficult keeping up with. So have you ever considered why it is that the Q5 has separated itself from the pack to become the brand’s best-seller? Well, if you drive one it’s pretty easy to understand.

Audi recognizes it has a very good thing going on with the Q5 so now in addition to the standard and high-performance SQ5 models the brand with four rings has introduced Sportback and plug-in hybrid variants. But the Q I’m spending time with is the Q5 45 TFSI Quattro. Translation? It’s the basic all-wheel-drive Q5 with the 2.0-liter turbo which comes in 3 flavors: Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige with prices ranging from near $45,000 to about $58,000. And this here is the Goldilocks model: the Premium Plus in upcharge Manhattan Gray metallic paint, with optional 20” wheels, Navigation package, and Bang & Olufsen sound system for an as-tested MSRP of $53,040. It’s imported from Mexico but the drive most certainly speaks German.

For TestDriveNow car critic Steve Hammes’ complete video review & test drive of the Audi Q5 go HERE