Lots of Rain as We Watch the Tropics

We’re watching Tropical Depression # 2, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday afternoon. While the center of TD # 2 will remain offshore, South Florida will get lots of rain from its moisture field Friday and Saturday.

Friday features clouds, showers, and storms throughout the day and through the overnight hours. Periods of heavy rain are possible, especially in the east coast metro area. A flood watch remains in effect through at least Friday evening. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Saturday will bring some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Some localized flooding is possible, especially in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with mostly afternoon storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see lots of sun in the morning and some clouds and a few storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will see lots of sun with the chance of an afternoon storm in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few afternoon storms. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression # 2 formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday afternoon. At 5 pm Thursday, TD # 2 was located near 28.0 North, 86.6 West, about 325 miles northwest of the Dry Tortugas. At that time, TD # 2 had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour, but it’s forecast to become a tropical storm (the name would be Arlene) before wind shear starts to rip it apart on Saturday. TD # 2 is forecast to turn to the south and then to the southeast — an unusual track for a tropical system. The important point for South Florida is that moisture from this system will bring heavy rain to the area on Friday into Saturday. We’ll keep a close eye on what happens — but it’s a wakeup call that hurricane season is here.