Tastes and Sounds That Are Unique to the South

Before planning your next trip, here are a few things that are unique to the Southern United States. We’ll provide a quick look at the tastes, sounds, and places of interest you’ll find down South.

Experience the French Quarter

Famous for its flamboyant nightlife and showy buildings, the French Quarter is a must-experience location when visiting New Orleans. You can spend the day shopping at the French Market or touring the small shops that line the streets before heading to dinner for an authentic Cajun meal. The daring might also want to venture out to experience nightlife in the French Quarter.

Tour the Bayou

Book a ticket on an airboat or rent a kayak to tour the swamplands of the Louisiana bayou. Stay close to your guide because you might just get an up close encounter with an alligator.

Mardi Gras

Celebrate Mardi Gras the right way in New Orleans, where visitors will be treated to nearly two weeks worth of parades, celebrations, and other festivities throughout the area. Typically there are parades every day, with some days featuring multiple parades around the city. Parades are organized by social clubs called krewes, and most will follow similar schedules and patterns each year. Catch the attention of the float riders and maybe they’ll throw you some beads, doubloons, toys, or tasty bites as a special treat.

Central Locations to the Civil Rights Movement

If you’re interested in learning more about the Civil Rights Movement, there are a number of historical locations around the south that provide guided tours to educate the public. Tour the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, Civil Rights Memorial, Freedom Rides Museum, Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Change, or the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Birth Home of Martin Lurther King, Jr.

If you’re interested in the early life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., visit his birth home in Atlanta, Georgia. Following his assassination in 1968, the small two-story Queen Anne-style home was restored to serve as a historic museum.

Shrimp Boat Expedition

Bring the whole family for a unique fishing excursion. You’ll get to join the crew for the day and see what it takes to trawl the waters for shrimp. Afterward, head to an authentic Cajun restaurant for a proper Southern feast.

Country Music Hall of Fame

Country music fans will want to plan a weekend getaway to Nashville, Tennessee to visit the Country Music Hall of Fame. Guests will learn how the music genre has evolved over the years, see highlights from notable moments, learn more about their favorite musicians, and tour a variety of music-related exhibits.

BBQ Tasting Tour

A trip down South is never complete until you’ve toured a few barbecue restaurants and eateries. Southerners take their barbecue seriously and it shows. Travel the Southern states and you’ll find that no two eateries are the same. Many times the pitmasters have spent years perfecting their techniques, such as learning how to build the perfect fire, knowing the best ways to season and prepare the meat selections, and even crafting original homemade recipes that keep customers coming back for more.