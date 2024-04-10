Target’s New Self-Checkout Tech Will Warn You If You Forgot To Scan Something

Bloomberg, citing internal documents, reports that Target’s new tool, known as TruScan, will use audiovisual technology to detect the items shoppers scan and alert them if they fail to scan an item.

Target has pilot-tested TruScan at some of its stores and plans to rollout the enhanced monitoring tool at all of its stores this year, Bloomberg reports. It could improve Target’s aim to keep track of shoppers “who repeatedly fail to scan their items even after being prompted,” according to the internal documents reported by the news outlet.

A Target spokesperson declined to comment Tuesday.

Target said last month that it would limit the number of items shoppers could have for self-checkout to 10 or less. The company dubbed the update the “Express Self-Checkout” and also said it would open “more traditional lanes,” or those staffed by employees, for customers with more than 10 items.

Target’s move comes at a time when other retailers including Dollar General are also trying to stop items from going unscanned. The discount retailer said last month that it would yank self-checkout kiosks from 300 of its stores.

Earlier this week, Target boasted about deals for its annual Circle Week, a bargain-filled event with deep discounts across a number of its categories. It also launched its new paid loyalty program, Target Circle 360.