Takeaways from Tallahassee – Veteran bill blitz

By Peter Schorsch

Veteran bill blitz

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a slew of veteran-related bills into law Friday, including a measure that helps military families select schools tailored to their unique circumstances.

The measure (HB 429) mandates the Department of Education to establish a Purple Star Campus Program in Florida.

Under the program, schools will be recognized as a Purple Star Campus if they meet certain requirements such as military liaisons and reserved seats for military-connected students.

“We understand that people are coming and going from Florida all the time,” DeSantis said. “We also understand that there are academic challenges that some of these students face as they relocate to new schools when their parent [who] serve in the military are transferred.”

Notably, Florida is just the 10th state to develop and implement a Purple Star School Program.

DeSantis also signed a bill (HB 435) to make Florida the first state in the nation to codify a federally funded program connecting veterans with job training, apprenticeships and internships.

That measure, proponents such as Republican Sen. Danny Burgess said, could keep transitioning service members in Florida or otherwise attract them to the state.

“We here in Florida are hoping to be that landing pad, that place where veterans and their families know they can come, and they can start their life after service,” Burgess, who serves as an Army Reserve officer, said.

Not least, DeSantis signed a third bill (SB 922) that will waive secondary education requirements for veterans applying to state and political entities.

The measure also bolsters veteran hiring preferences.

“Enhancing veteran preference opportunities expands our ability to attract and retain top talent as another way to ensure Florida remains the most military and veteran-friendly state in the nation,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also announced plans to reserve at least $7 million to “expand employment pathways and support services for Florida’s veterans and for Florida’s military spouses.”

Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Executive Director James S. “Hammer” Hartsell, a retired U.S. Marine Corps Major General, cheered the bill signings later Friday.

“We appreciate Gov. DeSantis for signing these important veteran-related bills, which will create additional employment and advancement opportunities as our service members transition from their uniforms into civilian attire,” he said. ‎“Working together to ensure a positive future for Florida veterans and their families, we’ll ensure ‎Florida continues ‎to be the most sought-after state by veterans in the nation.” ‎

___

Coming up, the usual assortment of tidbits, leftovers and not-ready-for-prime-time moments by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Renzo Downey, Jason Delgado, Haley Brown and the staff of Florida Politics.

Take 5

The “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

Budget signed, $1.5B in vetoes issued — DeSantis signed a $101.5 billion budget for next year. That comes after a record $1.5 billion in budget vetoes, most of which comes from the American Rescue Plan portion of the spending plan. The biggest veto item was $1 billion to create a state emergency preparedness fund, one of the Governor’s own priorities. However, he had to scramble that because of federal guidance clarifying that the COVID-19 relief funds couldn’t be used for that purpose. Another major veto item was $2 million to increase access to long-lasting, reversible contraception for low-income women, which Senate President Wilton Simpson prioritized. DeSantis also vetoed a $150,000 project providing services through the LBGT+ Center Orlando for Pulse survivors.

DeSantis signs transgender athletes bill — In another move impacting the LGBTQ community, the Governor signed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which would ban transgender women and girls from women’s school sports. DeSantis approved that Tuesday, coinciding with the start of Pride Month. There was no hidden message to the timing of the signing, he told reporters. That didn’t stop Democrats from attacking the Governor over that connection. Florida could even face retribution from the NCAA, which issued a warning against “discrimination.” The collegiate sports association could pull championships from states enacting transgender athlete laws. But Republicans and DeSantis say the measure is about creating a level playing field.

Florida and CDC reach cruise impasse — Mediation talks in the ongoing legal battle between Florida and the CDC over a federal no-sail order have reached an impasse. According to its latest directive, the CDC wants cruise ships to prove 95% of passengers are vaccinated before setting sail. But DeSantis has signed bills and executive orders banning businesses from implementing vaccine passports and leveraging a $5,000 fine per individual violation. “They were very unreasonable about some of the things that they were asking,” he said Thursday. In a news release following the impasse, the Governor’s Office called it the CDC’s “power trip over America.”

DeSantis approves Biscayne Bay Commission — The Governor approved legislation Thursday, setting up a Biscayne Bay Commission to help rehabilitate the area. Miami-Dade County has designated Biscayne Bay as a conservation area, but the popular tourist spot has still dealt with serious pollution problems. The new panel would bring government agencies, businesses and residents together under the Department of Environmental Protection. It would also have oversight over the county’s existing commission. DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein, who left the administration Friday, noted the bay’s importance to South Florida’s vista and tourism. The new commission and $20 million in funding should help the bay “rebound exponentially,” he added.

Fried jumps into Governor’s race — Nikki Fried is officially in the gubernatorial race after filing her candidacy Tuesday. That sets up a Democratic primary between the Agriculture Commissioner and U.S. Rep Charlie Crist. Fried, who was elected the same cycle as DeSantis, has long been one of the Governor’s most vocal critics. He opened fire against her Thursday, calling her a “lockdown lobbyist” with no achievements so far. Fried countered, calling the Governor’s tirade a “Tucker tantrum” and comparing him to President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the Agriculture Commissioner is facing a scandal for recently amending prior financial disclosures to show she made an additional $350,000 as a marijuana lobbyist.