Takeaways from Tallahassee — Suit up

Suit up

Volunteer Florida’s 7th annual Suits for Session service project collected a ton of professional attire — make that almost 2 tons — for jobseekers statewide.

After collecting clothing and accessories from Tallahassee state agencies, the effort culminated with a day of donations in and around the Capitol on Feb. 23. The final tally was 5,144 items weighing in at 3,850 pounds.

“Thanks to Gov. Ron. DeSantis‘ leadership, Florida businesses are hiring, but there are members of our communities who need that one boost, or that one suit, to help them gain the confidence to seize those job opportunities,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Corey Simon. “Volunteer Florida is exceedingly proud to engage our state agency and legislative partners each year in service to our fellow Floridians striving to join the workforce.”

Slayter Bayliss, a partner at The Advocacy Group at Cardenas Partners, donates to the drive annually, dropping off six suits in the Capitol rotunda this year. He recalls wearing hand-me-down suits from his father at the beginning of his career.

“I think we’ve all been in a situation where you show up at an event, and you’re not properly dressed,” he said. A suit or dress allows “job seekers the opportunity to dress like a CEO while interviewing for an entry-level job …. I hope people who get these suits are proud to put them on, and I hope they make them feel just a little bit better when they walk into the interview.”

AMIkids Panama City Marine Institute is one of this year’s recipients. Ron Boyce, executive director of the nonprofit that helps young adults in Florida’s county jails prepare to return to their communities, said that’s just what his organization hopes too.

“We often have an employer lined up to interview them within days of their release, and having a suit to wear to that interview would be a fantastic boost to their confidence,” he said. “We are letting these young people know that our state leaders care enough about them to, literally, give them the clothes off their back so they can have a leg-up in life.”

Other nonprofits throughout the state receiving donations this year include Bridges International and CareerSource Gulf Coast.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Renzo Downey, Jason Delgado, Christine Jordan Sexton, Tristan Wood and the staff of Florida Politics.

Take 5

The “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

15-week abortion ban heads to DeSantis — The Senate passed Republicans’ 15-week abortion ban (HB 5) with a near party-line vote late Thursday, a week after the House similarly passed it near party lines. On Friday, DeSantis told reporters he would sign the bill. “These are protections for babies that have heartbeats, that can feel pain, and this is very, very late,” DeSantis said. The Governor also noted that court cases on abortion should inform the bill’s legality before it takes effect July 1. Republicans firmly stated they believe they are doing the right thing. “I’d rather lose my next election than ever be wrong on this issue,” Sen. Danny Burgess said.

Budget conference begins, deadline approaches — Appropriations subcommittees began negotiating the House and Senate budget proposals this week, and the at-large committee is currently negotiating the bumped issues. The chambers are still split on education, health care, state worker raises and more. Before the conference, the House’s $105.3 billion version came in at $3.3 billion less than the Senate’s. This year, Florida is flush with money, making it a little easier to patch over disagreements. But with the extra cash comes high dollar priorities for President Wilton Simpson and Speaker Chris Sprowls. Lawmakers expect to finish negotiating the budget by Tuesday and ultimately pass a spending plan set to top $100 billion.

Redistricting is still happening — The entire Legislature approved a controversial redistricting plan in the face of DeSantis’ threatened veto. Shortly after the House passed two congressional maps in a 67-47 on Friday, the Senate passed the same cartography by a 24-15 vote near party lines. Lawmakers passed the unprecedented plan against the backdrop of a plainly worded threat from the Governor. “I will veto the congressional reapportionment plan currently being debated by the House. DOA,” DeSantis tweeted. On the legislative redistricting front, the Florida Supreme Court OK’d lawmakers’ maps passed last month. For the first time since that automatic review went into effect in 1968, no petitions were challenged against the maps.

LGBTQ instruction bill ready for final vote — Florida Republicans’ controversial parental rights legislation governing classroom instruction on LGBTQ matters (HB 1557) is headed to the Senate floor Monday. The Senate Appropriations Committee advanced the bill this week as bill sponsor Sen. Dennis Baxley told members the bill would prevent schools from “promoting certain worldviews on certain positions to children who are not ready to talk about sexual things.” On Thursday, Tallahassee-area students poured into the Capitol, taking part in a statewide student demonstration against the measure, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics. “We say gay,” they chanted. “F**k DeSantis,” they chanted too, among other rally cries.

Immigration bill heads to DeSantis — The Senate has voted along party lines at 11 p.m. Thursday to pass legislation to further crack down on illegal immigration. The bill (SB 1808) includes some of DeSantis’ immigration priorities, and Democrats argued the proposal is a political move. Sen. Aaron Bean, the bill sponsor, hopes to send a message to President Joe Biden’s administration to follow federal law and curb the number of immigrants who he says are entering the country illegally. “We can’t sustain the numbers. We ask that you act,” Bean told Senators. “Maybe other states will join in, and we can all say enough because we all support the rule of law.”

Bonus sixth: Casey DeSantis is cancer-free — The Governor announced Thursday that First Lady DeSantis is cancer-free. “After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer-free,” he said in a video statement. The DeSantises have primarily handled the bulk of treatment without publicity. However, the Governor has offered periodic updates on the First Lady’s cancer struggle in recent months, continuously extending hope that she would be “cancer-free” this year. “There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words ‘cancer-free,’” added First Lady DeSantis. “To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.”