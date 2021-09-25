Takeaways from Tallahassee — On second thought …

Senate Health Policy Chair Manny Diaz made waves this week when he suggested his committee could reopen the book on vaccine mandates.

Not to reconsider his and other GOP lawmakers’ opposition to the policy requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend school or hold a government job — that’s pretty much locked in under current state laws and executive orders, with some facing legal challenges.

Instead, Diaz indicated his committee would “review” the current list of vaccines required for children to enroll in day care, prekindergarten or K-12 schools.

The list includes shots that have been around for decades.

The Greatest Generation were earning their diplomas when the combination shot for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis debuted. And many a boomer remembers lining up for a sugar cube wetted by the polio vaccine (it’s administered as an injection these days).

Public health experts estimate those vaccines and others on the list have saved millions of lives collectively, with little downside.

Diaz acknowledged as much, noting they were in a separate class from the COVID-19 vaccines.

“I think there’s a distinction when you have something that is proven to work and doesn’t have any side effects,” Diaz said.

Still, the backlash was fast and fierce.

The comments section for the Florida Politics+ original and its reprints were septic tanks of four-letter-word-laden rebukes. While less profane, some of the Hialeah Republican’s Senate colleagues — mostly Democrats — were equally incensed.

“I’m in utter disbelief. Not only would this be dangerous, but it’s a move to motivate the anti-vax base. When was the last time we saw cases of measles, mumps or even chickenpox?? VACCINES WORK,” Miami Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo tweeted.

It appears that was received, as Diaz walked back the review plan.

“I in no way, shape, or form intend to change the existing vaccination statutes for Florida schoolchildren,” he told Florida Politics on Friday.

But he’s not backing down on the COVID-19 vaccine, which U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona supports making a requirement for eligible schoolchildren.

“However, I will stand on the side of freedom and the state retaining its power to review any emergency vaccination use imposed by the federal government,” he said. “I do believe a review is necessary if and when any new government-mandated vaccinations are introduced.”

Coming up, the usual assortment of tidbits, leftovers and not-ready-for-prime-time moments by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Renzo Downey, Jason Delgado and the staff of Florida Politics.

Take 5

The “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

Texas-style heartbeat abortion bill filed — Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby has filed a bill that would ban abortions after a fetus develops a heartbeat, legislation party leaders have been working on since the U.S. Supreme Court let a similar bill take effect in Texas. Like the Texas law, Barnaby’s bill circumvents abortion law precedent by putting the onus of enforcement on private individuals, not state law enforcement. Most women aren’t aware they are pregnant by the time a fetus develops a heartbeat. And tying sounds from a fetus to a heartbeat is “misleading,” medical experts said. Democrats resoundingly criticized Republicans for bringing the measure forward. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who faces reelection next year, has struggled to give a precise statement on the legislation but has called himself “pro-life.”

New Surgeon General makes student quarantining optional — DeSantis named a new Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, to replace Dr. Scott Rivkees, whose contract expired this week. Like his new boss, Ladapo opposes mask mandates, government shutdowns and vaccine mandates. On Wednesday, one of his first actions as Surgeon General was signing new protocols allowing parents to decide whether their children should quarantine or stay in school if they are asymptomatic after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. He also tweaked the state’s prohibition against school mask mandates, forcing that lawsuit to return to square one. On Tuesday, he told reporters Florida would “reject fear” in COVID-19 policy.

Committee weeks start ahead of 2022 — Legislators returned to Tallahassee for an abbreviated workweek, marking the first committee week ahead of the 2022 Legislative Session. Agency officials briefed lawmakers with updates stemming from recent legislation. And the table is set for several priorities for next year, including hospital policy and redistricting. As the already strained nursing industry continues to struggle under the weight of the pandemic, one area to address will be telehealth. And with last year’s census, redistricting panels met multiple times to brief lawmakers on the topic that even some veterans of the process aren’t familiar with.

Biden administration reimburses school officials — Alachua County Public Schools became the first school district in the nation Thursday to receive federal funds to cover money the state withheld over school mask requirements. The Education Department sent the district an initial grant of $147,719 through a federal program formed this month under President Joe Biden. The Project SAFE program is in response to DeSantis and other governors withholding the paychecks of school district officials that required mask mandates in schools. Although masking has been a point of contention between parents, schools, the DeSantis administration and the federal government in recent months, DeSantis remained silent on the matter this week.

Uthmeier named Chief of Staff — DeSantis General Counsel James Uthmeier will be promoted to Chief of Staff following Adrian Lukis’ departure next month. The Northwest Florida Daily News reported that Uthmeier, who has served the Governor’s Office since March 2019, will become DeSantis’ top aide on Oct. 1. Uthmeier will be DeSantis’ third Chief of Staff, both in his first term and in 2021. Lukis replaced Shane Strum in March. Uthmeier was promoted from deputy to chief General Counsel in October 2020. He’ll step in with a little over a year till DeSantis faces reelection in November 2022.