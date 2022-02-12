Takeaways From Tallahassee — No Apologies

No apologies

Gov. Ron DeSantis offered some advice this week, telling Joe Rogan not to apologize for past racial slurs, which has raised the hackles of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus. The group is now calling on the Governor to apologize for his “unacceptable remarks.”

Rogan has become a lightning rod for criticism after singer India Arie showed a mashup of numerous times Rogan used the N-word on his podcast. After that, Rogan himself agreed he “f—ed up” by using the slur.

But DeSantis told Fox News three days ago that Rogan shouldn’t have apologized. Sen. Bobby Powell said DeSantis is erroneously portraying those offended by using the N-word as a “mob” that should be told to “pound sand.” Powell called the N-word “a dehumanizing slur rooted in slavery.”

“People throughout Florida and our nation outraged over the ignorant use of racist slurs by a man in a position of great influence are not a mob lusting for blood,” Powell said in a news release issued on behalf of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus. “They are a collection of individuals demanding human dignity and respect — something our Governor will not or cannot understand.”

An inquiry to the Governor’s press office was not immediately answered Friday. This week, Charlie Crist has also rebuked DeSantis’ advice to Rogan, saying the Governor’s remarks were “shameful statements.”

The N-word controversy is not the sole reason “The Joe Rogan Experience” has landed in headlines in the last 15 days. Rocker Neil Young said he didn’t want his music played on Spotify, the music and podcast streaming service because it also finances Rogan’s podcast. He and folk singer Joni Mitchell spotlighted Rogan’s spread of COVID-19 misinformation.

Rogan apologized for that on Jan. 31 and pledged to bring more mainstream viewpoints about the virus to the show.

DeSantis also criticized that apology too.

Powell argued DeSantis’ advice to Rogan is part of a long line of attacks against minorities in Florida and part of his strategy to win the White House with culture war issues.

“From the beginning, his tendency has been catering to his ultra-conservative base by tearing down and tearing into the rich diversity of Florida, eroding the freedoms every one of us is entitled to as Americans,” Powell added in a news release from his office.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Renzo Downey, Jason Delgado, Christine Jordan Sexton, Tristan Wood and the staff of Florida Politics.

Take 5

The “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

Court declines redistricting opinion; veto threat returns – The Florida Supreme Court unanimously denied DeSantis’ request that the Court provide an advisory opinion over Florida’s 5th Congressional District. And even though DeSantis holds the veto pen, the House is rolling forward with a tweaked map that still includes a similar district currently represented by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson. Without any legal answer to DeSantis’ “novel legal argument,” House Speaker Chris Sprowls said Friday. Despite the Court’s declination to comment, The House Congressional Redistricting Subcommittee has pushed its next meeting to Feb. 18 to get extra time to scrutinize the new lines.

“Don’t say gay” draws national attention – President Joe Biden has weighed in on Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill, dubbed by critics as the “don’t say gay” bill. On Tuesday, the day after DeSantis defended the legislation, the White House bashed conservative politicians, and Biden echoed the sentiments, calling it a “hateful bill.” He vowed his administration would “continue to fight for the protections and safety” LGBTQI+ kids and the community deserve. Biden’s and the White House’s comments came the evening after the Senate Education Committee voted along party lines to advance the bill.

Budget measures move to chamber votes – The House and Senate budgets are ready for votes on their chamber floors after the respective Appropriations committees approved the multibillion-dollar spending plans. Both committees also prepared budget-related bills for votes. Among the measures are bills to create a $2 billion fund to help state agencies cope with rising costs of goods because of inflation, create a 6th District Court of Appeal and change the qualifications for serving on the new Gaming Control Commission. However, some of DeSantis’ priorities are missing from the budgets, including an $8 million program to send to other states immigrants who are in Florida and the country illegally.

DeSantis, Wilton Simpson spar over water – After the Senate advanced a major water policy measure as part of their slate of budget bills, DeSantis bashed the bill and said his agencies were left “in the dark” as the bill was rammed through the process. “I reject any attempt to deprioritize the EAA Reservoir project south of Lake Okeechobee,” the Governor said Thursday. Later that day, Senate President Wilton Simpson defended the bill and the process. “No Senator has to check in with a state agency before filing a bill,” Simpson said. “I report to the people of Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties, not appointed bureaucrats.”

Lawmakers extend providers’ COVID-19 protections – Health care providers will continue to enjoy protection from COVID-19 liability lawsuits until next June, assuming DeSantis signs the Legislature’s liability extension. Extending the lawsuit protections was one of the top priorities for health care organizations and business groups that favor restrictions on litigation. Existing restrictions, a priority of DeSantis last year, are slated to expire on March 29. Sprowls insisted that the protections for health care providers be time-limited. “What the Legislature will do a year from now will depend probably on the facts at the time,” the term-limited Republican told reporters Thursday.

Hearts 4 Heroes

Attorney General Ashley Moody invites Floridians to join a law enforcement support campaign throughout February.

The campaign — #Hearts4HeroesChallenge — calls on locals to “show their love” for law enforcement on social media. The gesture, Moody explained, can be as simple as a quick post or selfie using the hashtag.

“Our law enforcement officers put their lives at risk daily, and along with their noble profession, comes a great deal of stress—and with the rise in fallen officers nationwide over the past few years—I want Florida to continue showing support for our brave law enforcement heroes,” Moody said.

Moody also challenged retired American professional wrestler, Titus O’Neil, to join the campaign.

O’Neil — a University of Florida and Boynton Beach native — responded Wednesday with a picture alongside a Tampa police officer and a Hillsborough County deputy.

Not a social media fan? No worries, Moody added.

“It can be as simple as a smile and a handshake, giving a small gift or simply saying thank you to show appreciation for law enforcement officers,” she said. “So please, join our challenge and do something nice for an officer in your community.”

