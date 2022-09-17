Takeaways from Tallahassee — Let freedom ring

FIRE ratings

Florida State University — located in the shadow of the Capitol during a period when Republicans have questioned whether or not conservatives on college campuses get a chance to speak out — has been named one of the nation’s top colleges for free expression.

That’s according to the 2022-2023 College Free Speech Rankings, published by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), which conducts the nation’s largest annual survey on student free expression.

FSU was ranked 15th overall — which made it the highest-rated Florida university on the list.

“Universities are incredible places of intellectual debate where both students and faculty have the freedom to pursue unfettered academic scholarship and scientific inquiry,” FSU President Richard McCullough said. “We are pleased FIRE continues to recognize Florida State University as one of the nation’s top colleges and best in Florida for free expression.”

FIRE surveyed nearly 45,000 students enrolled in four-year degree programs at about 200 schools nationwide. The rankings are based on a composite of several scores, including those that look at student perceptions of the speech climate on their campus. Some of the topics include tolerance for both liberal and conservative speakers.

This is the third annual list compiled by FIRE. Last year, FSU was ranked fifth overall, but the organization altered its methodology for the latest rankings, including adding the tolerance criteria.

At one point FIRE was critical of the free speech policies at FSU and other schools in the state, saying they were too restrictive. FIRE, however, gave FSU a “green light” on its free speech policies after the university revised them in early 2020.

“Providing an environment that fosters the respectful exchange of ideas and civil discourse is a top priority for Florida State University, and we are delighted that our efforts to protect every individual’s right to free speech and expression continue to be recognized by FIRE,” said Amy Hecht, vice president for Student Affairs.

FIRE is currently representing a University of South Florida professor as well as a student and student group in a federal lawsuit challenging Florida’s Individual Freedom Act, also known as the “Stop WOKE” act by its supporters. The group contends that the new law endorses censorship on college campuses and violates free speech rights.

Take 5

The “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

Ron DeSantis sends migrants to Martha’s Vineyard — Gov. Ron DeSantis has confirmed Florida on Wednesday flew from Texas two planes of immigrants who crossed the southern border to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The act, which occurred on the eve of National Hispanic Heritage Month, seized national headlines and national scrutiny over possible human trafficking violations. Democrats like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried are calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the matter. Charlie Crist is also requesting records. Speaking in Niceville on Thursday, DeSantis called the current border situation “indefensible.” “The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their front door, they all of a sudden go berserk, and they’re so upset that this is happening,” DeSantis said. “It just shows you, their virtue signaling is a fraud.”

Ethics Commission finds probable cause Broward Sheriff lied — Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony must go before an administrative judge or agree to a state Commission on Ethics penalty for using his office corruptly when he failed to disclose on official documents that he was arrested for killing an 18-year-old as a juvenile. If the ethics panel recommends it, DeSantis could ultimately suspend Tony over the transgression. “The Commission rejected the recommendation of its advocate and found probable cause to believe Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony misused his public position when he provided false information or did not disclose information,” the Wednesday release said.

BOG votes for RayRod as Chancellor — The Board of Governors (BOG) voted unanimously to begin negotiations with Sen. Ray Rodrigues to be the next Chancellor of Florida’s State University System. The hiring decision came at the same meeting where governors honored outgoing Chancellor Marshall Criser. Rodrigues, an Estero Republican who has served in the Legislature for the last 10 years, expressed gratitude and praised Florida’s higher education system as the best in the country. A national search conducted by the BOG resulted in a recommendation of Rodrigues over candidates from all over the world.

AHCA fines abortion clinic over wait period law — Florida health officials are fining an Orlando abortion clinic $193,000 for violating a state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before abortions are performed, according to a case assigned to an administrative judge Tuesday. The Agency for Health Care Administration filed the complaint against the Center of Orlando for Women this summer. State regulators used patient records to determine the clinic performed 193 abortions that violated the state’s 24-hour waiting period rule between late April and early May of this year, the complaint reads. State law allows for a fine of $1,000 per violation of the waiting period law.

Providers unprepared for Medicaid minimum wage — Home- and community-based providers responsible for assisting the poor and elderly enrolled in Florida’s Medicaid managed long-term care programs are worried about meeting a new $15-per-hour minimum wage requirement for direct care workers that takes effect Oct. 1. Lawmakers earmarked an additional $135.9 million for Medicaid managed care long-term care plans to cover the increased salary costs. The money will begin to go out to the managed care plans the state relies on to administer that Medicaid program in the next two weeks. But the home- and community-based providers that contract with the managed care plans say the money won’t flow from the health plans to them quickly enough for them to cover the increased salary costs.

Workspace Coast

DeSantis is making $30 million available to develop the workforce in Florida’s Space Coast.

The Governor announced a multi-agency initiative Friday to support industries in the area. The Department of Economic Opportunity, the Department of Education (DOE), CareerSource Florida, Enterprise Florida and Space Florida have partnered to provide workforce education opportunities to the region’s aviation and aerospace, defense, manufacturing, and cybersecurity and information technology industries.

“I set a goal to make Florida the best state in the nation for workforce education by 2030 — and we are doing that by making investments that expand opportunity and meet industry needs,” DeSantis said in a news release. “Currently there are over 91,000 manufacturing and aerospace technology-related jobs on the space coast and this $30 million investment will build more opportunities for Floridians.”

The multi-pronged approach contains $11.5 million through the Job Growth Grant Fund, $9 million through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, $6.4 million through DOE’s Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant Program and $3 million through DOE’s Cyber/IT Pathways Grant Program.

“Governor DeSantis continues to build on our success to develop a robust space economy across Florida,” Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez said. “Today’s announcement regarding our innovative funding partnership with our state colleges and workforce boards will position Florida as a leader in the aerospace industry. As Chair of Space Florida’s Board of Directors, I look forward to meeting the needs of future growth of space exploration and aviation technology in Florida.”

