Takeaways From Tallahassee – Healthy Minds

Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis touted their support for mental wellness this week, highlighting the budget’s focus on behavioral health and substance abuse services.

In a Wednesday news release, the Governor and First Lady accented three mental health investments in particular: $158.4 million for the State Opioid Response Grant, $1.4 million for residents affected by Hurricane Michael and $3 million to expand the state’s 211 crisis network.

“These key investments are in addition to the historic $120 million the state is dedicating to schools to continue to support the mental well-being of students,” the First Lady said. “We look forward to continuing to work every day to ensure Floridians have the tools and the skills to persevere through life’s challenges.”

According to the Governor’s Office, the State Opioid Response Grant will broaden access to medication-assisted treatment for Floridians struggling with opioid misuse. It will also bolster prevention, treatment and opioid recovery efforts.

Notably, the opioid epidemic remains a deadly issue in the United States and Florida.

In Central Florida, for example, drug overdoses rose 70% during the pandemic’s first three months.

“Opioid overdoses have skyrocketed in Central Florida, and I applaud Gov. DeSantis for taking this issue head-on by prioritizing mental health services and combating the opioid epidemic, which has plagued Florida and claimed lives for far too long,” said Maria Bledsoe, CEO of Central Florida Cares Health System.

Meanwhile, the 211 network — which connects callers with human and social services — will use the investment to expand outreach and other coordination initiatives.

According to the Florida Behavioral Health Association, calls to crisis and emergency hotlines have increased 65% since the pandemic began.

“By including more than $137.6 million for behavioral health needs and $3 million for the 211 helpline, Gov. DeSantis has taken an important step in ensuring all Floridians have access to the behavioral health care they need to live healthy and productive lives,” said Natalie Kelly, CEO of the Florida Association of Managing Entities.

Not least, the Governor provided $1.4 million to continue behavioral health services for Floridians rebuilding in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

In all, Michael claimed the lives of 50 Floridians and caused $25 billion in damage, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The new budget takes effect July 1.

___

Coming up, the usual assortment of tidbits, leftovers and not-ready-for-prime-time moments by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Renzo Downey, Jason Delgado, Haley Brown and the staff of Florida Politics.

Take 5

The “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

Board of Education bans critical race theory — DeSantis scored a win in his crusade against critical race theory this Thursday when the State Board of Education voted to ban the controversial teaching method. DeSantis has made a significant issue targeting critical race theory, calling it an attempt to “bring ideology and political activism under the guise of education.” But critics say avoiding the curriculum, based on the premise that racism is embedded within American society and institutions, whitewashes history. Within hours, DeSantis’ political committee was raising money off his victory against “cultural Marxism.” Critical race theory could teach kids to attack cops, he added Friday.

DeSantis signs foreign influence bills — The Governor signed a pair of bills this week to thwart foreign meddling in Florida’s government and education system. Those measures were priorities of both him and House Speaker Chris Sprowls. The Chinese Communist Party is the packages’ primary target. One measure (HB 1523) creates the crime of “trafficking in trade secrets” and enhances criminal penalties if the secrets are stolen and provided to a foreign government. The second (HB 7017) aims to curb foreign influence in the state’s academic research institutions. Along with China, that bill takes on Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria and Venezuela.

Twitter suspends Rebekah Jones’ account — Twitter suspended Rebekah Jones’ account from its platform Monday. According to the former Health Department data worker turned DeSantis critic, Twitter suspended her for oversharing a recent Miami Herald story. The account, she added, would likely be reinstated soon. The DeSantis administration released a statement after the suspension, calling her “the Typhoid Mary of COVID-19 disinformation.” Through her Instagram account, Jones appeared to announce she would run for U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s seat before backpedaling that statement. In a subsequent statement, she said her announcement was an attempt to point out “the hypocrisy” in DeSantis celebrating her suspension despite signing the recent social media bill.

DeSantis signs property insurance bill — DeSantis signed a law Friday to overhaul Florida’s property insurance regulations by cracking down on contractors pressing customers to make unnecessary repairs. Proponents say the bill will address skyrocketing premiums in Florida by reducing the court costs and financial risks facing insurance companies. Sen. Jim Boyd, the bill’s chief sponsor, predicted it would take a year to 18 months for the reforms to start driving down rates. Earlier this week, DeSantis said more needs to be done to address property insurance rates. On Friday, Boyd agreed, adding that it could be a project for the next year or two.

DeSantis blamed in Jacksonville Pride lights tussle — Jacksonville has turned back on its Pride Month lights over the Acosta Bridge after FDOT reversed its order that the lights get turned off. The department’s initial stance drew criticism from Democrats, including LGBTQ members of the Florida House. The DeSantis administration said those lights and others weren’t approved and that the decision was made at the district level. When asked about the bureaucratic battle Friday, DeSantis denied involvement. “I think they’re just doing it based on code,” he said. “I don’t think they’re getting involved in any messaging on that.” The controversy followed DeSantis signing a bill to ban transgender women from women’s’ school sports on the first day of Pride Month.