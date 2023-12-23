Takeaways from Tallahassee — A Fresh from Florida Christmas

There’s nothing quite like a Florida Christmas — where else can you see lights draped on palm trees while wearing a short-sleeved shirt in December? Southern California, maybe, but the Sunshine State has them beat in the kitchen.

Florida is the place to winter for people who love farm-fresh produce: Strawberries, citrus and all kinds of veggies are all in season and provide the perfect excuse to learn what a “crudité” is.

For those of you who didn’t spend last fall running for a U.S. Senate seat 1,000 miles away from home, worry not; Florida-born chef Justin Timineri can show you how it’s done. Bear in mind that he’s a professional chef and this is a time-lapse video — if you try to race him, you’ll spend Christmas waiting for an orthopedic surgeon instead of Santa.

Not festive enough? Then the “Florida Strawberry Tree” is probably what you’re looking for. Timineri has even prepped a shopping list for you, which we’ve thoughtfully reprinted here so you can reference during your last-minute Publix run.

The needs:

— 3-4 lbs. of Florida strawberries.

— 1 (8-10 inch) crafting cone.

— 50 wooden toothpicks.

— 1 bunch fresh mint.

— Aluminum foil.

— 2 tablespoons powdered sugar.

— 1 slice of Florida carambola or a star cut out of citrus (for the top of the strawberry tree).

— Chocolate or caramel dipping sauce to taste.

Got it? Good. Now for the recipe, which is so mercifully simple that the WeberCooks guy could pull it off without the assistance of a yellowing Sharp Carousel.

First, use the aluminum foil to wrap the cone completely. Starting at the bottom of the cone, find a spot to start and insert a toothpick into the cone halfway. Place the strawberry with the green top attached and center it on the toothpick. Rinse and repeat all the way around and up the cone, using smaller berries toward the top. Attach the star to the top of the strawberry tree using another toothpick. Dust the Florida strawberry lightly with powdered sugar. Serve with chocolate and or caramel dipping sauce.

Those of us who have lived through enough Christmases know contingency plans are imperative. What if there’s a run on Florida strawberries? What if all your toothpicks have been in people’s mouths? Can you wring the same level of holiday spirit out of a mock tree made of peppers and sweet corn?

Absolutely not. An ersatz Strawberry Tree would be an abomination, and neither we nor Timineri would be able to look at you the same way if you tried to pass it off as a fun holiday treat.

Here’s the alternative plan (or, if you’re feeling low-effort, the primary one): Buy some Florida tomatoes, some mozzarella and some basil candy cane. Slice ’em, dice ’em, and stack ’em then arrange them haphazardly on a serving dish, preferably a nice one, because it will help distract guests who may otherwise comment on your lack of plating skill.

Enjoy!

___

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Christine Jordan Sexton and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

— Take 5 —

Sidelined by scandal: The Republican Party of Florida held an emergency meeting in Orlando where the Executive Board formally censured Chair Christian Ziegler and reduced his salary to $1 after Ziegler refused to step down from his post amid an ongoing criminal investigation into rape allegations. Ziegler has maintained the allegations are untrue and that he did nothing wrong. However, he is anticipated to be entirely removed from his position in January. Many top Republicans — including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and both Senators — had called on Ziegler to resign.

On track: Organizers seeking an abortion rights amendment on the 2024 ballot said that by the end of the year, they will have submitted 1.4 million voter signatures to election officials. Floridians Protecting Freedom must get nearly 900,000 signatures certified by February to qualify for the ballot. So far, election officials have already verified more than 833,000. If passed by voters, the amendment would prohibit restrictions on abortion before about 24 weeks of pregnancy. The Florida Supreme Court must still review the initiative before it makes the ballot.

High rollers: Gaming could be back at the legislative table after Sen. Blaise Ingoglia filed a bill for the 2024 session that seeks to allow the relocation of gaming permits within a 30-mile radius of the existing permit. The legislation also clarifies that the permit may not be relocated within 15 miles of the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s existing Hard Rock casino. The legislation immediately drew opposition from South Florida gambling opponents who view it as a potential way to move existing permits to locations such as Miami Beach, where owners of the famed Fontainebleau Hotel have been seeking to bring gaming to that iconic location.

Finding a new leader: After the vote on Ziegler, other Republicans are now lining up to run for Chair of the Republican Party of Florida. Evan Power, who had been Vice Chair, quickly announced he was running and picked up endorsements from Sen. Marco Rubio and other GOP officials. Republican National Committeeman Peter Feaman announced he was also running for Chair but has urged a delay in the vote on a new Chair until a regularly scheduled February meeting.

FSU heads to court: Florida State University is filing a lawsuit challenging the Atlantic Coast Conference and its financial penalties against schools that seek to leave the conference. The University Board of Trustees voted to file the lawsuit to invalidate $572 million in exit fees and lost revenue rights. It comes just weeks after the Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff even though the team was undefeated and won the ACC football championship. Trustees said the litigation has been in the works for months and they noted they had expressed dissatisfaction about the conference in August.

— Cash flow —

DeSantis is dishing out $100 million for Indian River Lagoon water quality projects aimed at reducing nutrient flows into the waterway to curb algal blooms.

“Florida’s prized waterways draw visitors from across the world and are the foundation of our local economies,” DeSantis said in a news release. “We are advancing our efforts to protect the Indian River Lagoon through smart investments that will continue to preserve this waterway.”

The awards follow an executive order issued at the beginning of DeSantis’ second term. The Governor committed to spending $3.5 billion on water quality projects over the next four years.

Part of the order directed the state Department of Environmental Protection to establish the Indian River Lagoon Protection Program and secure $100 million a year in funding from the Legislature. The program was subsequently established when lawmakers passed and DeSantis signed HB 1379.

“The Indian River Lagoon is one of the state’s most iconic waterways, and we are committed to meeting the challenges it faces head-on,” said DEP Shawn Hamilton. “With the historic funding secured by Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Legislature, we are able to implement important projects to improve water quality in the Indian River Lagoon.”

The Governor’s Office did not enumerate the projects receiving funding through the program but said they will “address the root causes of nutrient pollution” and will include wastewater treatment upgrades, septic-to-sewer connections, stormwater treatment and other needed restoration projects, which will reduce total nitrogen loading in the region by more than 375,000 pounds per year.

DeSantis has requested lawmakers include an additional $100 million for Indian River Lagoon projects in the 2024-25 budget.

— There be pirates —

If your Christmas presents aren’t being dropped down the chimney, they could find their way into the hands of “porch pirates,” Attorney General Ashley Moody warned.

Package theft has risen in recent years alongside the rapid increase in online shopping. But the porch pirates (or picaroons? Maybe privateers?) go into overdrive during the holiday season when seemingly everyone and their brother has a stack of Amazon boxes waiting for them on their stoop — ooh, how about stoop scalawag? — when they get home in the evening.

Moody pointed to recent reports showing that 44 million Americans have had a package stolen in the last three months, with the average value of the stolen items amounting to $50.

"With Christmas around the corner, I urge Floridians to beware of holiday heists. With the influx of consumers online shopping and deliveries piling up in front of Floridians' homes, thieves may try to steal the packages. By taking simple precautions like tracking packages and scheduling deliveries wisely, Floridians can help make sure their items don't end up in the wrong hands."

“With Christmas around the corner, I urge Floridians to beware of holiday heists. With the influx of consumers online shopping and deliveries piling up in front of Floridians’ homes, thieves may try to steal the packages. By taking simple precautions like tracking packages and scheduling deliveries wisely, Floridians can help make sure their items don’t end up in the wrong hands,” Moody said in a news release.

The biggest and best tip: Don’t let packages sit around unattended for half the day. Other recommendations include following along with tracking updates (the Parcel app is a pretty cool tool), scheduling deliveries; installing a security camera or video doorbell; requiring signatures on delivery; and coordinating with neighbors to watch each other’s back.

— Badge of honor —

Florida Man has had a dreadfully awful PR team since about 1513. But Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wants to give the World’s Worst Superhero the kind of reputation management services previously reserved for A-listers.

“I told my guys, we’ve got to find a way to protect Florida Man,” Patronis said during a recent appearance on right-wing news channel Real America’s Voice.

Of course, Patronis wasn’t speaking of the same Florida Man who chased a couple around a Chick-fil-A parking lot in his birthday suit, nor was he referring to the Florida Man “practicing” his karate skills on swans at Lake Eola Park.

He was speaking about the Florida Man who’s accused of committing fraud, doling out hush money, lifting classified documents from the White House and subverting an election. You know, the current leader of the Republican presidential primary.

Patronis’ pitch may be familiar to those who’ve been paying attention to Patronis on social media over the past couple of months. He’s been in talks with lawmakers to create a new state law allowing public money to be spent on legal defense for presidential candidates from Florida.

Comments on his tweets and Instagram posts floating the plan oscillated between ire and eye-rolls, though there were some supporters in the mix as well. Whether lawmakers buy-in or opt out remains to be seen, but the CFO appears prepared to stick with the Florida Man messaging.

“Well, Florida Man is good for the country,” he said.

— Acreage —

This week, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Rural and Family Lands Protection Program scratched something big off its wish list.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said, following an affirmative vote from the Governor and his fellow Cabinet members, that the program is closing a deal on a rural land protection easement on 2,101 acres of land spanning parts of Highlands and Glades counties along the C-41A canal.

The tract is home to Syfrett Ranch, which operates a cow-calf operation. The project site is enrolled in the FDACS’ Best Management Practices program and located within the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

Simpson said the deal was a “triple win for the state.”

“These rural land protection easements strengthen our food security through the protection of prime agricultural land, keep the protected property on the local tax rolls, and require every property owner to maintain the land and its natural resources according to state standards,” he said.

Conservation easements allow agricultural operations to continue on a property but restrict future development.

Since it launched in 2001, the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program has executed 70 easement deals covering approximately 100,000 acres. The latest easement will cost the state about $8.2 million.

The “triple win” follows a rocky year for the easement program — DeSantis used his line-item veto power to take away $100 million that the Legislature put toward the program. “Agriculture was harmed today, and so was the state of Florida,” Simpson said then.

However, the wounds have seemingly healed as the Syfrett easement follows up on a 13,371-acre project approved by the Governor and Cabinet three months ago.

Conservation is a priority for Simpson, a former leader of the Florida Senate. While presiding over the upper chamber, Simpson successfully championed the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, which directed the state to better protect and connect Florida’s natural areas and wildlife habitats and preserve working agricultural lands from future development.

— Instagram of the week —

— The week in appointments —

Florida’s 4th Judicial Circuit — L.E. Hutton, of Neptune Beach, has been appointed as a judge in the 4th Circuit. Hutton has served as Chief Assistant State Attorney in the 4th Circuit since 2017. Previously, he was a Partner at Willis Ferebee & Hutton. He earned his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Florida.

Florida’s 5th Judicial Circuit — The Governor appointed Timothy McCourt of Ocala as judge in the 5th Circuit. McCourt has served as General Counsel and Deputy Sheriff for Marion County Sheriff’s Office since 2019. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney in the 5th Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his law degree from the University of Florida.

Florida Athletic Commission — DeSantis appointed Adrian Nuñez and reappointed Tina Pike to the Commission. Nuñez is the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Assisting Hands Home Care Miami. Previously, he served as an After-Market Regional Manager for Lexmark International. Nuñez earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing and international business from Florida International University and his MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management. Pike is a homeschool teacher. Active in her community, she is a member of the Bruton Memorial Library Foundation and the Plant City Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee and is the former Chair of the Plant City YMCA. Pike earned her bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in education from Elmira College.

Florida Commission on the Status of Women — DeSantis appointed Leda Kelly and reappointed Candace Falsetto and Maria Wells to the Commission. Kelly is the Chief of Staff for the Florida Department of Transportation. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University. Falsetto is the Executive Director and Lending Specialist at J.P. Morgan. She is a Junior League of Miami member and the former Vice President of Northern Trust Bank. Falsetto earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in finance from Florida International University. Wells is a licensed real estate broker for Lifestyle Realty Group. Wells was elected President of the Florida Realtors from 2017-2018 and elected Region 5 Vice President for the National Association of Realtors in 2019.

Interstate Adult Offender Supervision — The Governor appointed 9th Circuit Judge Michael Kraynick and reappointed Bay County Sheriff Eugene “Tommy” Ford to the State Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision. Ford is the current Chair of the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission, Co-Chair of the Northwest Florida Regional Domestic Security Task Force, and a member of the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center Board of Directors. Ford earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of West Florida. In addition to serving as a judge, Kraynick is a coach, trial team coordinator and faculty adviser for the Barry University School of Law Student Trial Advocacy Team. Kraynick earned his bachelor’s degree in real estate and finance from Florida State University and his law degree from Barry University.

Florida Keys Mosquito Control District Board of Commissioners — DeSantis named Bette Brown to the Board. Brown, of Tavernier, is retired and previously served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer for Community Bank of Florida. A resident of Monroe County for over 40 years, she was previously appointed to the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Board of Governors and is a member of the Upper Keys Rotary Club Board. Brown earned her bachelor’s degree from Stetson University.

Seagrass Restoration Technology Development Initiative Technology Advisory Council — DeSantis has appointed Beau Williams to the Council. Williams, of Tampa, owns and operates AquaTech Eco Consultants and Aquaticus Plants. With over 20 years of experience in seagrass research, development and implementation, he most recently served as the Director of Operations for Seagrass Recovery. He is a current member of the Florida and Tampa Bay Associations of Environmental Professionals and the Propeller Club of Tampa Bay. Williams attended the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota and Tallahassee Community College.

Florida Trauma System Advisory Council — DeSantis appointed Dr. Darwin Ang, Dr. Angus Jameson, Dr. Mark McKenney, Peter Powers, Madonna Stotsenburg, Jennifer Sweeney and Dr. Tracy Zito to the Florida Trauma System Advisory Council. Read more here.

— All aboard —

We hope you enjoyed The Week in Appointments because you’re getting seconds.

Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly made the first appointments to a new board charged with leading the state’s international commerce functions under FloridaCommerce this week.

The Board was created as part of the bill approved by lawmakers last Session that rearranged Florida’s economic development programs, reverting the Department of Economic Opportunity to its old name as the Department of Commerce and shuttering Enterprise Florida, the public-private business development group.

The bill also shifted VISIT FLORIDA, a public-private tourism marketing group, under the Department of Commerce as a direct support organization but left its governing structure intact.

Kelly, a former Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, was tapped to lead the newly renamed department in May. Seven months later, he announced seven SelectFlorida Board of Directors appointments.

Florida Small Business Development Center Network Director Greg Britton will be the inaugural Board Chair. The Vice-Chair role goes to Jennifer Conoley, the president and CEO of Florida’s Great Northwest, a regional economic development organization for a 13-county stretch of Florida’s Panhandle.

Some other familiar names made the cut: HNTB Vice President Beth Kigel, former DeSantis General Counsel and current JAXPORT Chief of Regulatory Compliance Nick Primrose, Florida Council of 100 President and CEO Michael Simas, Business Development Board of Palm Beach County President and CEO Kelly Smallridge, and Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson.

— Trooper troupe —

The Florida Highway Patrol graduated its 152nd cohort from the Basic Recruit Class this week, adding 21 troopers to the black-and-tan force that keeps the peace on state roadways.

Graduates completed 29 weeks of training, equivalent to 770 hours, beginning June 5. Training included high liability classes, defensive tactics, firearms, vehicle operations and first aid.

The 152nd class included five military veterans representing the Army, Air Force and the Marine Corps. Five graduates came from law enforcement families.

“Today, we celebrate not only the 21 new State Troopers but also their families and friends who have supported them during this rigorous endeavor,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “The FHP academy is demanding, and so is the role of a law enforcement officer. The graduates will undoubtedly face challenges, but they are well equipped to face any obstacles that come their way.”

FHP Col. Gary Howze II added, “These Troopers have answered a call and dedicated themselves to protecting citizens and visitors of Florida in a considerate, ethical and respectful manner. Upholding FHP’s core values with bravery, they enforce the law, keep the peace and serve their community.”

The graduation ceremony featured a keynote from Montverde Republican Rep. Taylor Yarkosky. He was recognized with a certificate of appreciation for his support and service to the 152nd FHP Basic Recruit Class.

The new troopers will next report to their duty stations, where they will be placed with a certified Field Training Officer. Troopers will work in tandem with their FTO for 10 to 14 weeks before being released to solo duty.

— Sportsman’s paradise —

The Sunshine State remains one of the top destinations in the country for hunting, fishing and recreation — it’s basically Freedom Week all year-round.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the outdoorsman milieu, thanks to the dollars they bring with them, pumps more than $15 billion into the state economy every year.

But FWC said the Governor deserves a slice of the credit for making Florida a sportsman’s paradise, namely for his prioritization of conservation projects that preserve the natural landscapes that draw in the crowds.

“Gov. DeSantis continues to make protecting Florida’s natural resources one of his top priorities. Because of his leadership, our conversation legacy will thrive for generations to come, and Florida will remain the Fishing and Boating Capital of the World,” said FWC Chair Rodney Barreto.

FWC Executive Director Roger Young added, “We are thankful to Gov. DeSantis and the Legislature for their continual support of Florida’s natural resources and environment. Having our mission supported is crucial for keeping this state the most beautiful place to live and recreate.”

Coupled with the proclamation that Florida is a top destination for nature lovers, FWC included a subtle suggestion for late-to-the-game Christmas shoppers: Gold Sportsman hunting and fishing licenses and annual state park passes are being sold at half-price through Jan. 13.

The pricing rundown: The Annual Gold Sportsman is $50.75; the Five-year Gold Sportsman is $247.75; and Lifetime Sportsman Licenses are $201.50 for ages 4 and under, $351.50 for ages 5 through 12 and $501.50 for ages 13 and older.

And yes, you can buy your friend or loved one a license without leaving your computer chair. Check out FWC’s website for more details.

— What’s in a name? —

Sen. Ingoglia wants drug cartels to be put on the same U.S. State Department list as Hamas, ISIS and Segunda Marquetalia.

The Spring Hill Republican filed a memorial bill this week (SM 1020) urging the feds to designate drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

FTOs are foreign organizations that the Secretary of State designates under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act. The criteria for such a designation is precisely what one would think — the organization must be foreign and engage in terrorism.

Beyond that, it comes down to the Secretary of State’s discretion. Not that they need anyone to play devil’s advocate, but given the copious leeway baked into the statute, it’s hard to argue that drug cartels don’t fit the description.

The designation does carry some weight, however. Once the FTO brand is applied, the federal government gets a few more tools at its disposal, including the ability to order U.S. banks to freeze the organization’s and its members’ assets.

“Today, we are urging the federal government to designate drug cartels for what they are: terrorist organizations that wreak havoc on families, business and communities in the United States,” Ingoglia said in a news release.

“It is time to get serious about stopping the plague that is human and drug trafficking. In addition to fixing the perennially broken legal immigration system and stopping the influx of illegal immigrants, this is a great first step to protecting Americans.”

— Be PrEPared —

Rep. Gallop Franklin introduced legislation this week that would let pharmacists play an active role in HIV prevention.

HB 159 would allow pharmacists to screen patients for exposure to HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, and order and dispense HIV infection-prevention drugs.

The first-term Democrat from Tallahassee said the expanded authority would bridge the gap in access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and would subsequently save lives by bolstering preventive efforts in high-risk and underserved communities.

While PrEP has been available for several years, many Floridians — particularly Black and Hispanic Floridians — lack access to the medication. Franklin said his proposal would address the inequities head-on.

“The shortage of access to HIV prevention drugs has left too many Floridians without this lifesaving preventive medication,” he said in a news release. “Making HIV prevention drugs accessible through licensed pharmacies is a crucial step toward broadening access and reducing HIV infections. This bill represents a solution that will bring these drugs within reach for those who want and need them in Florida.”

The bill language would direct the state Board of Pharmacy, in consultation with the Boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine, to craft rules and develop statewide drug therapy protocols with the goal of effectively and responsibly boosting access to PrEP.

— Continuing ed —

A bill introduced this week by Rep. Paula Stark would require the boys in blue to learn a thing or two about autism spectrum disorder.

The St. Cloud Republican teamed up with The Autism Society of Greater Orlando & Osceola County to craft the legislation (HB 829), requiring police officers to take a four-hour course covering several topics at the intersection of law enforcement and ASD.

The four-hour course would include a primer on the disorder, teach appropriate interviewing and interrogation techniques, methods to locate and peaceably return people with ASD who run away from home, ways to suss out whether someone with ASD is in an abusive or coercive environment and ASD-tailored de-escalation techniques, among other things.

“We filed this House Bill to benefit people who have autism and to bring awareness to our local law enforcement and first responders through training and education,” said Stark, currently in her first term representing House District 47. “I am excited to collaborate with the Autism Society of Greater Orlando & Osceola in training and educating law enforcement and first responders on interacting with people who have autism out in the community safely.”

Autism Society of Greater Orlando & Osceola Executive Director Donna Lorman added, “We are grateful for Rep. Paula Stark and the Florida House for filing this House Bill to benefit our clients who have autism to be safe and sound in our community. This is truly something we have been wishing for to protect people with autism so these situations are not traumatic for our clients. It is a win-win for everyone if they are educated and trained to manage these situations with people with autism.”

While the bill’s fate will not be decided until the 2024 Session, which begins Jan. 9, Stark and the Autism Society held an event featuring segments similar to those outlined in the legislation. The Kissimmee event also featured unveiling of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Autism Awareness Car.

— On the 12th day of Christmas … —

If you’re a school-aged child in Tampa: First, we commend you for your interest in state and local political news; second, Rep. Susan Valdés is hosting an event you don’t want to miss.

Valdés has planned a Three Kings Day Celebration and giveback event to see 150 kids in her Tampa-based district walk away with backpacks full of school supplies and toys. Registration is required, so mosey on over to the Eventbrite page and fill in your deets.

Three Kings Day commemorates the arrival of the three wise men days after Jesus’ birth. As the scripture goes, the Maji presented the Christ Child with gold, frankincense and myrrh, thus explaining its function as a popular gift-giving holiday — some cultures even refer to it as “Little Christmas.”

The holiday is wildly popular among those who speak with a ceceo and they brought their enthusiasm with them when they crossed the Atlantic and set up shop in the New World. It remains popular in many Hispanic communities in Florida, Puerto Rico, and most Caribbean and Latin American countries. It’s celebrated Jan. 6, or the twelfth day of Christmas.

While Valdés likely wouldn’t protest if a generous constituent wanted to distribute rare commodities among the children of House District 64, the event description states a clear preference for school supplies and toys, which will be provided via a partnership with ZooTampa.

“ZooTampa is pleased to host the children and families celebrating Three Kings Day through this generous event sponsored by Rep. Valdés,” said Mark Haney, Chief External Relations Officer at ZooTampa.

The event will be held Jan. 6 in the Saunders Pavilion at ZooTampa, starting at 10 a.m.

— Title bump —

LeadingAge Florida is promoting Kasey Anderson from executive assistant to director of Administrative Services and Executive Support.

“Kasey’s creativity and persistence led to the development of some of our most successful new member programs in 2023,” said Steve Bahmer, LeadingAge Florida president and CEO. “That creativity, coupled with her human resources experience and her mastery of the complexities of our Executive Office are essential as we enter a period of substantial growth. I look forward to the work she’ll do in helping strengthen our Association in her new role.”

In her new role, Anderson will oversee administrative services critical to the smooth operation of the Association. She will also provide executive support, manage key administrative priorities and execute strategic projects.

“I am deeply honored and excited to take on this new role,” Anderson said. “This move signifies not just a professional milestone for me; it’s also a testament to the unwavering support and collaboration within our exceptional team. I look forward to fostering innovation and supporting our staff, our President/CEO, our Board and especially our members as we navigate this exciting expansion of our mission throughout the Southeast.”

Anderson is a Bradenton native, a graduate of Emory University, and the proud mom of two children.

LeadingAge Florida advocates for high-quality senior living, aging services and care. The Association provides up-to-date regulatory information, educational opportunities, legislative and executive advocacy, group purchasing services, and networking opportunities to help member communities best serve the needs of Florida’s senior population.

— Save the date! —

If you’ve gained a few pounds, lost weight, or want to make room for a new spring wardrobe, it’s time to start rustling through your closet to find and donate professional wear and accessories to “Suits for Session.”

Volunteer Florida is sponsoring the service project, now in its ninth year, to collect new and gently worn business attire to help prepare job seekers in need. Drop-offs will be held Feb. 20-21 in front of the Florida Capitol. Another drop-off location will be in front of Tallahassee City Hall on Feb. 21.

Suits for Session engages Florida legislators and staff, state agency employees, and others to collect new or gently worn business attire to help prepare job seekers in need. Men’s and women’s items accepted include full suits, blazers/jackets, blouses/shirts, pants/trousers, dresses and skirts, ties, belts, shoes and handbags.

Since its inception, Suits for Session has collected tens of thousands of items for distribution to organizations in Tallahassee and throughout the state that support jobseekers.

Volunteer Florida did not announce the partner organizations for this year’s Suits for Session, telling supporters in an announcement to “stay tuned for more information!” Past recipient organizations include AMIkids Panama City Marine Institute, Bridges International and CareerSource Gulf Coast.

Suits for Session was launched in 2016 by Volunteer Florida, the state’s lead agency promoting volunteerism and national service. It administers more than $25 million in federal, state, and private funding to promote and encourage volunteerism to meet critical needs across the state.

Volunteer Florida also serves as Florida’s lead agency for volunteers and donations before, during and after disasters.

— Capitol Directions —

Ron DeSantis — Down arrow — Forget America’s Governor, voters are starting to doubt whether he should even be Florida’s.

Bahamas — Crossways arrow — Someone tell the Governor it doesn’t share etymology with Hamas.

Bethlehem — Down arrow — Just wait until he hears about their maternity ward.

DeSanta Claus — Up arrow — State employees owe him some cookies and milk.

James Uthmeier — Up arrow — We’re giving you an up arrow because when you’re managing a campaign that’s at 6%, all you got is up.

Shane Strum — Up arrow — Has there ever been a better example of someone getting out while the getting is good?

‘Stone Cold Dead’ — Down arrow — It’s the ‘Drop like a rock’ of 2023.

Tucker Carlson — Up arrow — In this instance, we agree with the bowtie-wearing dork.

Jimmy Patronis — Up arrow — Standing with Israel pays dividends.

Shawn Hamilton — Up arrow — He’s the IRL’s IRL hero.

Jason Pizzo — Up arrow — He does a top-notch Ernie Pyle impression.

Randy Fine — Down arrow — A typical hide-and-seek match only lasts 30 seconds in the Fine household.

Randy Fine, Part 2 — Down arrow — The do-nothing legal notices bill was similarly low effort.

Blaise Ingoglia — Up arrow — Who’ll take a prop bet on whether he’ll be playing hold ’em at the Fontainebleau next year?

Insurance Market — Crossways arrow — It’s not a picture of health, but it’s not spending Christmas in hospice.

Reproductive Freedom — Up arrow — With a 500,000-signature cushion, the FPF team has earned a holiday break.

Weekend Warriors — Down arrow — Letting them cosplay as operators in a “semi-permissive environment” is a recipe for disaster.

Form 6 — Down arrow — It’s the form to end all forms.

Evan Power — Up arrow — It’s his time!

Herky The Hawk — Down arrow — It’s gonna be a tough year ahead for the Hawkeyes. And we’re not talking about Jan. 1 vs. the Volunteers.

USPS — Down arrow — Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds … except in Tallahassee.

