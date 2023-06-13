Sweltering Heat And Storms

Tuesday features hot sun, clouds, and periods of storms, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Localized flooding is possible in spots. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sun, a few clouds, and some afternoon storms. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s, but a few inland locations could reach the mid-90s.

Thursday will feature lots of sun and some passing storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf Coast will see good sun, a few clouds, and a storm or two in spots. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s close to the coasts and in the Keys, while suburban and interior locations will top out in the mid-90s.

Friday will see plenty of hot sun, some clouds at times, and mostly afternoon showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 90s on the South Florida mainland and in the low 90s in the Keys.