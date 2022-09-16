By Francisco Alvarado, FloridaBulldog.org

Six months into his tenure as Surfside’s vice mayor, Jeffrey Rose has voted on at least two legislative measures in which he had conflicts that the county ethics commission warned him to abstain from, according to residents who have filed complaints against him.

Prior to his run for a Surfside Town Commission seat, Jeffrey Rose received stern guidance from Miami-Dade’s ethics watchdog about not voting on matters in which his construction business and his clients “would or might, directly or indirectly, profit or be enhanced.”

One involved an ordinance that allows construction of three-story homes that sidesteps the town charter’s prohibition on such structures, and the other measure grants property owners permission to build larger docks behind their waterfront houses that one of Rose’s clients had unsuccessfully lobbied the previous commission for, the residents claim.

The post Surfside, still shaken by condo collapse, caught up in conflict-of-interest allegations involving vice mayor and his construction company appeared first on Florida Bulldog.