Supreme Court Justices Take Shortcuts To End Lawyer Diversity Training; Write Rules That Boost Business Interests

By Noreen Marcus, FloridaBulldog.org

In line with the “anti-woke” overhaul of Florida’s public education system, the state’s highest court wants lawyers and judges to stop studying diversity.

The (Florida) Supreme Court delivered that message most recently by defunding a Florida Bar diversity committee and canceling a lawyers’ diversity course, both of which it did entirely on its own.

The justices avoid asking for buy-in from the organized Bar the way University of Florida President Ben Sasse ignored his faculty before he cut all diversity-related campus programs and 28 jobs on March 1.

The high court’s diversity training purge is one of many examples of the justices making unilateral decisions about matters of great public impact. While not exceeding their authority, they dodge constraints that were honored routinely before Gov. Ron DeSantis turned the state’s most powerful court into an instrument of conservative activism.

Five years into his administration, the Supreme Court has abandoned several time-tested, standard operating procedures.

The justices have changed consequential rules without waiting for lower courts to develop the underlying issues. The high court wields its power to regulate the Bar inflexibly instead of acknowledging lawyers’ concerns before taking action.

