Supreme Court Allows Mobile Sports Bets at Florida Indian Casinos

The Supreme Court allowed a Native American tribe in Florida on Wednesday to offer online sports betting on mobile devices throughout the state.

The court’s brief order did not give reasons for its ruling, which is typical when the justices act on emergency applications. A separate challenge is pending before the Florida Supreme Court.

A 2018 Supreme Court decision transformed sports betting in the United States by striking down a federal law that had effectively banned such wagering in most states. Florida’s voters promptly passed a referendum that said expansions of legal gambling would require a further referendum — one that has not materialized.

But that 2018 measure made an exception for “the conduct of casino gambling on tribal lands” when approved under a federal law. Taking a broad view of that phrase, the state entered into a compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida in 2021, saying that anyone physically present in Florida could place mobile bets at its casinos so long as the computer servers handling the transactions were on tribal land.