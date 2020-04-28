Superman Was Supposed To Be A Bald Character, Obsessed With Dominating The...

Each year on April 28th, National Superhero Day honors superheroes, both real and fictional.

Batman, Superman, Captain America, Wonder Woman, Iron Man, Hulk, and Spiderman are just some of the superheroes whose names we recognize. Even though they are fictional, these superheroes are great role models for our children. They serve and protect while fighting evil.

Heroes are ordinary people who make themselves extraordinary. ~ Gerard Way

Our real-life superheroes may not have superpowers or wear capes, but they are also great role models who serve and protect while fighting evil. Military personnel, police officers, firefighters, nurses, doctors and teachers are just a few of the heroes who protect us on a daily basis.

Other superheroes include everyone who has been on the frontline during this Coronavirus pandemic. Bus drivers, supermarket workers, sanitation workers and the list goes on and on.

Superhero Day first got its start in 1995, when Marvel Comics employees went out into the world to ask what superpowers kids would want to have.

Superman was supposed to be a bald character, obsessed with dominating the world.

Superman is a vegetarian. Before 2005 the writers of Superman did not think about this. Since Superman’s senses are sharper than a human’s, he is aware of when a life aura ends. So, he was made a vegetarian.

What if your favorite X-men character, Wolverine was to be named after a rodent? Yes, Wolverine was originally the Badger who was supposed to battle with the Hulk.

The 2009 Amazing Spider-man comic has Spidey meet President Barrack Obama, and they even share a fist bump.

Wonder Woman was made out of clay by her mother and was brought to life by the Greek Gods.

We know that the Hulk is green. But did you know that originally the Hulk was supposed to be grey in color? Since green looked better in print, the color of the Hulk was changed to green.

Bruce Wayne has an IQ of 192, beating out both Stephen Hawking (160) and Albert Einstein (160).

Joker was originally supposed to die in his second appearance but was saved by the editor, Whitney Ellsworth, who saw the potential for a perfect arch-nemesis to Batman. Joker went on to appear in 9 of Batman’s first 12 issues.

There is a course at the University of Victoria, called Science of Batman, where students can study the Dark Knight.

One of Thor’s powers is “All-Tongue”, the ability to speak and have anybody understand him.

Daredevil can hear people talking through a soundproof wall, and can recognize a heartbeat from 20 feet away. He can also tell if someone is lying based on changes to their heartbeat.

There are over 50 Iron Man suits, some designed to go to the depths of the oceans, others to take on the Avengers, with one having a backup of Tony Stark’s mind, allowing it to function in the event Tony Stark is rendered incapacitated.

Stan Lee created Spider-Man after watching a fly on the wall, and realized he needed a hero that could stick to surfaces.

The word brainiac comes from the 1950s Superman villain of the same name, and was quickly brought into modern day vernacular.

Superman once had his mind controlled by a villain named Sleez who convinced him to record a sex tape with Barda, Mr. Miracle’s wife!

Wonder Woman’s creator, William Moulton Marston, did a lot of work that contributed to the real life polygraph test, demonstrating a relationship between raised blood pressure and telling lies. Possible connection with Wonder Woman’s Lasso of Truth?

In the Injustice storyline, Joker tricks Superman into killing Lois Lane, by flying her to outer space. She dies in his arms, which then detonates a nuclear bomb that destroys Metropolis.

The Green Lantern and Wonder Woman were supposed to become a couple, but a reader suggested it in a letter, so due to legal reasons it was scrapped

The Joker once served as the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations.

Writer Bill Finger was thinking of a name for the fictional city (not wanting to go with New York) and while flipping through the phonebook came across the name, ‘Gotham Jewelers.’ The name stuck and was Batman’s home ever since.

Although Superman might be the most well known DC Superhero, Batman has made the most appearances in comics, totaling 6,250.

