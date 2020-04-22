Home Weather Sunny Skies In Florida Today

Sunny Skies In Florida Today

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features a pleasantly cooler start, followed by lots of sun with a few clouds at times.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s, with a few 90 degree readings along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Thursday will be breezy, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.  Some afternoon showers will pop up in the east coast metro area.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature lots of clouds with periods of showers and storms.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Look for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms on Saturday.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and passing showers and storms.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR