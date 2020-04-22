Sunny Skies In Florida Today

Wednesday features a pleasantly cooler start, followed by lots of sun with a few clouds at times. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s, with a few 90 degree readings along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be breezy, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Some afternoon showers will pop up in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature lots of clouds with periods of showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Look for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms on Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and passing showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.