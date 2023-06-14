Sunny Morning, Some Afternoon Storms

Wednesday features a sunny start, with some clouds and storms developing during the afternoon. The east coast metro area will see most of the storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Thursday will bring lots of hot sun and a few afternoon storms in spots. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys, while the Gulf coast and interior will reach the mid 90s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon hours. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 90s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will see sun, clouds, and showers in the morning and some storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 90s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for lots of sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid 90s in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.