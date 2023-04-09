Sunny Easter Morning With A Rainy Afternoon

Easter Sunday features good sun and some clouds in the morning, which will be the best time for outdoor activities. Showers and storms will develop by the mid to late afternoon and last into the evening. Heavy rain is likely in the east coast metro area. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s right at the coasts and the upper 80s at inland locations.

Monday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers throughout the day and into the evening. Some storms are possible during the mid to late afternoon. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will feature very breezy conditions, periods of showers, plenty of clouds, and some sun at times. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will be breezy with lots of showers and clouds with not much sun as our stretch of rainy weather continues. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the mid-80s.