Sunny But Chilly Again

Wednesday features another chilly start, followed by lots of sun and a cool breeze, which will be gusty in the East Coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast through at least Thursday evening, and the rip current risk will remain elevated at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.

Thursday morning lows will be in the low to mid-50s on the mainland and the low 60s in the Keys. The day will be sunny again. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Friday will feature a cool morning, followed by lots of sun and breezy conditions. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Saturday will be another sunny and breezy day. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday’s forecast calls for another day with lots of sun and just a few clouds at times. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 70s.