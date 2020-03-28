Sunny And Warm Saturday For Florida

Saturday starts with patchy fog along the Gulf coast and well inland. Then we’ll see lots of very warm sun and a building ocean breeze in the east coast metro area that will bring in a shower or two. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Atlantic coast, and the beaches remain closed. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast and in the interior, while the east coast metro area will top out in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be another sunny day with a bit of a breeze at the Atlantic coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s elsewhere.

We’ll see lots of sun again on Monday, along with those unseasonable highs. Monday’s highs will mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday will be very warm and sunny. But a weak front is on the way that will bring a bit of relief. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s, much more typical of early spring in South Florida.