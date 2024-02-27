Home Weather Sunny and Seasonably Warm

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features a cool morning, followed by sunny skies and seasonably warm afternoon temperatures.  Look for a gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast and an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s

Wednesday will bring morning temperatures in the 60s.  The day will see plenty of sun, a few clouds at times, and a gusty breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 80 degrees on the mainland and in the upper 70s in the Keys.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds that’s heavy on the clouds.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Friday will be breezy and mostly cloudy in the east coast metro area and most of the Keys.  The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds with a gusty breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and near 80 degrees along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of clouds, some sun at times, and periods of showers with maybe a storm in spots.  Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and in the low 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

