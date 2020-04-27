Home Weather Sunny And Pleasant For A Monday In Florida

Sunny And Pleasant For A Monday In Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features lots of sun and pleasantly dry air as the front responsible for Sunday’s storms clears our area.  Highs on Monday will be in the seasonable low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

After a refreshingly cool start, Tuesday will bring good sun and some clouds on an ocean breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s near the Atlantic coast and the mid 80s elsewhere.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun with just a few clouds around.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Look for showers and storms to return on a breezy Thursday as another front approaches.  We’ll also see plenty of sun.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast includes lots of sun but also some passing showers (and maybe a storm) in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR