Sunny And Pleasant For A Monday In Florida

Monday features lots of sun and pleasantly dry air as the front responsible for Sunday’s storms clears our area. Highs on Monday will be in the seasonable low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

After a refreshingly cool start, Tuesday will bring good sun and some clouds on an ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 80s near the Atlantic coast and the mid 80s elsewhere.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun with just a few clouds around. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Look for showers and storms to return on a breezy Thursday as another front approaches. We’ll also see plenty of sun. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday’s forecast includes lots of sun but also some passing showers (and maybe a storm) in the east coast metro area. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s.