Sunny And Mostly Dry Start To Your Florida Weekend

Saturday features lots of sun with just the chance of a stray afternoon shower. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring good sun and some late afternoon showers in advance of a cold front. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature lots of sun and breezy conditions as cooler air moves in. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will see good sun with a few clouds and showers on a brisk ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the low we’ve been watching is now in the middle of the Atlantic and has virtually no chance of developing. It’s quiet elsewhere in the tropics.