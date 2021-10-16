Home Weather Sunny And Mostly Dry Start To Your Florida Weekend

Sunny And Mostly Dry Start To Your Florida Weekend

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Saturday features lots of sun with just the chance of a stray afternoon shower.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Sunday will bring good sun and some late afternoon showers in advance of a cold front.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature lots of sun and breezy conditions as cooler air moves in.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will see good sun with a few clouds and showers on a brisk ocean breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and showers.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the low we’ve been watching is now in the middle of the Atlantic and has virtually no chance of developing.  It’s quiet elsewhere in the tropics.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

