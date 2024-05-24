Sunny and Hot Here, Something to Watch in the Tropics

Friday features lots of hot sun, a few clouds at times, and just the chance of a shower or storm in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County Coast on Friday and into the holiday weekend. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees right at the Atlantic Coast and in the Keys and mostly in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast and suburban locations in the East Coast metro area.

Saturday will bring plenty of sun in the morning and a few afternoon storms in spots. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-90s in the East Coast metro area, in the low 90s along the Gulf Coast, and near 90 degrees in the Keys — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter around South Florida, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Sunday will feature lots of hot sun with a few clouds at times. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s right at the coasts and in the mid-90s elsewhere on the South Florida mainland, while the Keys will see highs near 90 degrees. But it will feel much hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Memorial Day will be another day of hot sun with a few clouds in spots. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-90s on the mainland and mostly in the low 90s in the Keys — and it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so be sure to stay hydrated as you enjoy the holiday.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s right at the coasts and in the Keys, while the rest of South Florida will top out in the mid-90s.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts on June 1, but we already have a feature to watch. A low is forecast to develop a few hundred miles north of Hispaniola by early in the weekend. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression as it moves to the northeast. But it’s a reminder that hurricane season is coming — whether we like it or not. Since the 2024 season is expected to be busy, the time to prepare is now.