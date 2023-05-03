Sunny And Dry Again

Wednesday features pleasant morning temperatures, lots of sun, just a few clouds, and dry conditions around South Florida. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast — with the rip current risk decreasing elsewhere. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will bring plenty of sun, a few clouds, and not a shower in sight. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Friday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will see good sun, clouds at times, and the chance of a stray shower in spots as moisture returns. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a storm or two in spots. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.