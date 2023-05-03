Home Weather Sunny And Dry Again

Sunny And Dry Again

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday features pleasant morning temperatures, lots of sun, just a few clouds, and dry conditions around South Florida.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast — with the rip current risk decreasing elsewhere.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Thursday will bring plenty of sun, a few clouds, and not a shower in sight.  Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast and in the Keys.

Friday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  Friday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Saturday will see good sun, clouds at times, and the chance of a stray shower in spots as moisture returns.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a storm or two in spots.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

