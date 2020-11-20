Sunny And Breezy Friday In Florida

Friday features lots of sun, a strong ocean breeze, and a few passing showers in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be another breezy and sunny November day. Look for some quick showers in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will feature sunny skies and a brisk ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see lots of sun and a gentler breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies once again. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

In the tropics, the low in the southwestern Caribbean has a low chance of becoming a depression, but it will bring more rain to portions of Central America. And another low is expected to form northeast of the Bahamas during the next few days. This feature will have a low chance of developing into a subtropical depression by the middle of next week