Sunday Showers And Storms

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon.  Expect some storms in the evening and overnight hours, especially along the Gulf Coast.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Monday will bring some sun but more clouds and periods of showers to the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers and storms, with most of the activity in the afternoon.  Storms will be likely in the evening around South Florida but especially along the Gulf Coast.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Independence Day will feature sun, clouds, periods of showers, and maybe an afternoon storm in spots in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf Coast will be mostly sunny with periods of storms, especially in the afternoon.  Storms will be around in the evening, so fireworks displays could be affected in some locations.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday will see good sun and some clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with plenty of showers and some storms at times.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the Keys and in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.

