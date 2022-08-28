Sunday Showers And Storms For Florida; The Tropics Are Busy

Sunday features sun, clouds, and passing storms in the morning. The afternoon will see more storms, giving way to periods of showers and a few storms in the evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will be cloudy and rainy, with lots of showers and storms throughout the day and into the evening. Heavy rain is possible, and some areas could see flooding from prolonged rainfall. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies, but showers and storms will be around. The east coast metro area will see a few storms in the morning and lots of showers in the afternoon and evening, while the Gulf coast will see periods of showers throughout the day and into the evening hours. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will see sun, clouds, and the chance of showers and storms in spots in the morning, while showers will dominate the afternoon and evening. Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and some storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the wave approaching the central Caribbean has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days. And the wave now in the central Atlantic also has a low chance of developing by the middle of the week.