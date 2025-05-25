Sunday Showers and Storms

Sunday features hot sun, some morning showers, and periods of storms in the afternoon and early evening in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see lots of hot sun, some early storms in spots, and plenty of afternoon showers. Look for some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers in the Keys. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast, in the low 90s elsewhere on the mainland, and near 90 degrees in the Keys.

Memorial Day will bring mostly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms to the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Look for good sun and maybe a shower in the Keys. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies and some showers and storms on the mainland. The Keys will see plenty of sun and maybe a quick shower. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s on the mainland and in the upper 80s in the Keys.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s on the mainland and the upper 80s in the Keys.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and periods of showers and storms starting in the midafternoon and lingering into the early evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area, near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast, and in the upper 80s in the Keys.



