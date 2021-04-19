Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics For 4/19/21

In every Session, there are clear winners and losers, while others prove more elusive to pin down.

Once again, Florida Politics is assembling an (arguably) comprehensive look at who walked away from Sine Die 2021 victorious, who tanked, and who landed somewhere in between.

Of course, there is the one bill lawmakers must pass: Florida’s upcoming state budget.

Crafted in the ever-present shadow of COVID-19, a budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 came with a new wrinkle — the state’s slice of a massive federal relief pie. Who does it help, or maybe hurt?

That said, we are asking you — our loyal Sunburn readers — for your input.

From lawmakers, newsmakers, state workers, and budget writers to lobbyists, advocates, and staff (and maybe a reporter or two), which person, group, or issue earned a coveted spot on the list of “Winners and Losers for the 2021 Legislative Session?”

A few off-the-beaten-path choices are certainly welcome.

Send your suggestions to Peter@FloridaPolitics.com for consideration.

It’s officially official — Democratic Leader-Designate Sen. Perry Thurston is entering the race to replace the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings.

Thurston will be joining a growing list of candidates seeking to represent Florida’s 20th Congressional District, determined in a Special Election.

“Congressman Hastings was a mentor, friend and fraternity brother and his fight for our community will forever be missed,” Thurston said in a news release. “The residents of District 20 deserve to have a proven Democrat in Congress that will continue the fight for social and racial justice, income inequality, safer neighborhoods, strong public schools, and access to health care.”

Perry Thurston goes all-in for the CD 20 race. Image via Colin Hackley.

Thurston was first elected to the Florida House in 2006 and was chosen to be the House Democratic Leader in his final House term. In 2016, he was elected to the Senate and currently serves as the Senate Democratic Leader-Designate.

Florida law gives Gov. Ron DeSantis the authority to set a date and time for the Primary and General Election contests. Recent congressional vacancies show that filling Hastings’ seat could occur by this summer, though DeSantis is not bound by any specific timeline.

Those in the race currently include Broward Commissioners Dale Holness and Barbara Sharief, as well as former CD 20 candidate Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. Matt Boswell and Marlon Onias have jumped in as Democrats as well. Republican candidate Greg Musselwhite says he’ll also seek the job.

The district leans heavily Democratic. Hastings won 79% of the vote in 2020. According to an analysis by MCI Maps, Democrat Joe Biden won 77% of the CD 20 vote in the last cycle. In 2016, then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won just under 80%.